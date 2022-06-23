ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'We have to do something': Phoenix police launch 'Gun Crime Crackdown' to combat gun violence

By Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Lee en español

A gun “crime crackdown” program will come to Phoenix this summer on the heels of the mass shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl, Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams announced at a Wednesday news conference.

At Phoenix police headquarters, Williams stood on a podium bookended by images of faces of those shot and killed over the last few months in Phoenix. They represented the reason behind the summer operation, Williams said.

“Looking at the faces on the two posters in front of you, each one of them is a victim of gun violence, and just imagine the number of lives that have been impacted by their losses," Williams said. “Plain and simple, we have to do something.”

One of the images was of Emily Morgan, 14, who was killed during the June 4 mass shooting near Hatcher Road and 10th Avenue in north Phoenix. Eight others were also injured in that shooting.

Her parents, Gabe and Jennifer Keely, spoke about how the loss of their daughter to gun violence has impacted them, while urging the community to help them obtain justice.

“Most definitely not what we had planned for our lives, and for (Emily),” Gabe Keely said. “Not for her little sister, her older sister, her brother or the many friends and family that unfortunately won’t be able to watch her grow.”

“Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” aims to prevent similar tragedies across the city, Williams said, describing the operation as a multiagency and multifaceted effort, meaning that both federal and state agencies would be involved with the Phoenix Police Department’s enforcement.

“Together with the ATF, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the community, Phoenix PD is going to be laser-focused on curbing the recent rise in gun crimes in our city," Williams said.

'Operation Gun Crime Crackdown'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwPlX_0gJ9JuXN00

Williams said that the department will "deploy resources" all over the city. The operation also involves assigning 10 detectives to precincts they see as having “the highest gun related crimes,” the department said in a news release.

Those include South Mountain, Maryvale Estrella Mountain, Cactus Park, Mountain View and Desert Horizon, according to Williams.

Supervisors from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office also will be assigned to work with precincts. Additionally, County Attorney's Office liaisons will work with detectives to review gun cases that were sent back to detectives or turned down from being charged.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona, Gary Restaino, will review cases that could fall under federal charges.

“ATF will embed special agents inside Phoenix Police Department’s crime gun intelligence unit,” ATF Special Agent Brendan Iber said during the conference.

These agents will assist in investigating leads pulled from the National Intelligence Ballistic Information Network, a national database of cartridge case images fed by local, state and federal agencies.

'It's scary right now': Phoenix police officers facing more attacks, data shows

Officials described the public as the "third leg" in this partnership between federal, state and local agencies and urged community members to call police whenever they heard gunshots. “Too many times our communities have become immune to hearing gunfire in their neighborhoods and not doing anything,” Williams said.

A tip line also was established for people to call the Police Department and inform officers of someone illegally owning a gun. The line will launch on July 5 and can be reached at 602-644-5805.

Emily's family in search for justice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcgcJ_0gJ9JuXN00

With Emily's baby sister in their arms, the Keelys described their slain daughter as someone who “was full of energy,” who “had ambitions and loved her family” and who “loved to cheer and loved to make TikToks.”

They described a 14-year-old girl who had the same dreams, hopes and interests that any regular teen has. “She loved people. She could talk to just about anybody. She was my partner in crime — my best friend,” Gabe Keely said.

“I tried to educate my daughter on gun violence. I’ve always told her to be safe, and my daughter always told me, ‘Mom that’s never gonna happen to me,’” Jennifer Keely said. “And we put our daughter to rest two weeks ago.”

They pleaded for anyone with information on the June 4 shooting to speak up and to share what they know so that they can find justice.

“We need your help,” Gabe Keely said, “Not just us but other families. Our community, our leaders, they’re only as good as their foundations, and we are a part of the foundation.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had no updates in the case.

Reach criminal justice reporter Miguel Torres at miguel.torres@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @mtorrestweet .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

'We have to do something': Phoenix police launch 'Gun Crime Crackdown' to combat gun violence

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

