#4. Chief executives

By Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 3.47%

- Annual mean wage: $213,020

Chief executive officers are the top-level positions at companies and organizations in every industry. People in these executive roles usually have many years of experience as industry leaders and their daily functions include building long-term business plans, developing company-wide policies, negotiating corporate partnerships, and implementing policies that guide the future of the company.

There’s no single path to becoming a CEO. Some CEOs have had formal training in their area of expertise including accounting, while others became a CEO through entrepreneurship and learning one or more lines of business along the way.

Wyoming News

