#6. Management analysts

- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 2.03%

- Annual mean wage: $100,530

People who work as management analysts must have a knack for problem-solving and superb analytical and leadership skills. These are the people who get creative when it comes to tackling tough issues that may arise on the job.

Management analysts make suggestions to improve an organization’s productivity and may find themselves analyzing revenue and employment reports. People in these roles can work in the finance and insurance industry or in government. Successful candidates for these jobs are usually required to at least have a bachelor’s degree. Employment for management analysts is projected to grow by 14% through 2030.

