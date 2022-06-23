3. Financial managers

- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 3.96%

- Annual mean wage: $153,460

Financial managers often work in banks, investment firms, and insurance companies . Job duties as a finance manager may involve creating and overseeing financial reports, analyzing or predicting market trends, and advising companies and organizations on best financial practices.

People employed in this role typically have at least a bachelor’s degree in business, economics, or a similar field. Finance managers also often complete additional certifications or securities licenses if they wish to hone their skills in a specific practice.