7. Supervisors of retail sales

Click here to read the full article. Some retailers have gotten themselves into a storage problem, with many holding three months of goods instead of the usual six weeks’ worth. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChico's to Close 40 StoresTorrid's Inventory Up 60% as Plus-Size Retailer Rethinks Lingerie LineCrocs CEO: 'Tremendous' Hey Dude Wholesale Demand Despite Low Brand AwarenessBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO