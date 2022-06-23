#7. Supervisors of retail sales
- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 2.01%
- Annual mean wage: $46,890
A retail supervisor oversees retail staff in a store, coordinates deliveries, checks the store inventory, handles paperwork, and assists customers, among other duties. For those that don’t care too much for an office environment, this role may be of interest. Hours can be long and may vary for this position. Skills that are helpful for this position include having excellent communication, attention to detail, and management and sales experience.
