Stanley Cup Final live updates: Tampa Bay takes early lead

By GEORGE STOIA
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — The Colorado Avalanche are looking to take a 3-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at Amalie Arena.

Darcy Kuemper is starting in goal for the Avalanche. Nazem Kadri is set to return to the Avalanche's second line after missing the last few weeks following hand surgery.

Colorado won games 1 and 2 before the Lightning roared back with a 6-2 victory Monday.

First period

Kuemper made the first couple of saves on the night, but Anthony Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in the first minute. Kuemper's mask was knocked off in the initial shot, but play continued due to the impending scoring opportunity.

ESPN

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Best moments, scenes and breakdown from Colorado Avalanche-Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4

Host Tampa Bay went up 1-0 less than a minute into the first period, as Anthony Cirelli put one in after another shot knocked Darcy Kuemper's helmet off. The Avalanche recovered, however, with Nathan MacKinnon breaking a 32-shot scoreless streak with his first goal of the Final in the second period. The Lightning wasted little time, however, with Victor Hedman giving them another one-goal lead five minutes later.
ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat plays hero again in Game 5 win over Colorado Avalanche

DENVER -- If the Tampa Bay Lightning need a clutch goal in the third period during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ondrej Palat is the one scoring it. Palat tallied the game-winning goal at 13:38 of the third period on Friday night, allowing the Lightning to avoid elimination with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals and sending the series back to Tampa.
ESPN

2022 Stanley Cup Final: What we learned in Game 5 as the Tampa Bay Lightning extend the series to Game 6

The Stanley Cup was in the building. The fans were buzzing. The Colorado Avalanche were on the precipice of a third championship. Then the game started, and the Tampa Bay Lightning displayed the resilience that has carried them to back-to-back Cups, and on to Game 6 in their quest for a three-peat. Their 3-2 win shocked some prognosticators, and we've got at least one more hockey game this season.
