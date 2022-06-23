Stanley Cup Final live updates: Tampa Bay takes early lead

TAMPA, Fla. — The Colorado Avalanche are looking to take a 3-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at Amalie Arena.

Darcy Kuemper is starting in goal for the Avalanche. Nazem Kadri is set to return to the Avalanche's second line after missing the last few weeks following hand surgery.

Colorado won games 1 and 2 before the Lightning roared back with a 6-2 victory Monday.

First period

Kuemper made the first couple of saves on the night, but Anthony Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in the first minute. Kuemper's mask was knocked off in the initial shot, but play continued due to the impending scoring opportunity.