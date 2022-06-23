9. Human resources workers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wyoming News
- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 1.60%

- Annual mean wage: $71,210

Human resources —often referred to as “HR”—is the department often charged with handling the hiring and onboarding of new employees for companies and organizations, but there’s a lot more to their job. HR professionals also keep existing employees updated on policies and procedures, respond to questions related to payroll, and investigate employee issues and conflicts, among other duties.

People who work in this industry generally have a degree in human resources or another business-related degree. Candidates may gain experience working as HR Assistants , customer service representatives, or in other related fields.

Wyoming News

