#8. Retail salesperson

 2 days ago

- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 1.74%

- Annual mean wage: $30,060

A retail salesperson is responsible for ensuring high-quality customer service for the product they are selling. A typical day working in retail may mean greeting customers and informing them of sales and promotions, processing payments, or setting up displays on the store floor.

Work hours vary for people in this industry and it’s not unusual for retail salespeople to work on weekends or during holidays. There’s no formal education required for working as a retail sales associate as most people in these roles receive training on the job . Training sessions for this role usually include learning about customer service, store policies, and loss prevention measures.

