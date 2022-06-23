ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour paying price for not crushing LIV Golf when it had chance

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The empire struck back on Wednesday, but it was too little too late.

Such is the state of the PGA Tour after commissioner Jay Monahan’s latest chess move — an act that smacked of desperation as he announced a revamped, condensed schedule that caters to the tour’s elite with more lucrative purses — in an effort to stave off the Greg Norman-led LIV Golf series.

But it never needed to come to this, because Monahan and the PGA Tour had a chance to cut off the Saudi-backed tour concept at its knees back in the fall had they been proactive.

Instead, they took an approach that can only be perceived as greedy and arrogant and now they’ve become reactive, finding themselves on the defensive.

The shame for them is that it never had to reach this stage, and this is not a good thing for the PGA Tour or, more importantly, golf.

To review: The Post reported exclusively in February that three high-level PGA Tour players along with a deep-pocketed investor made a proposal to Monahan that would have eliminated the threat of the Saudi-backed tour.

According to three independent sources — two of which were players — with intimate knowledge of that proposal, the PGA Tour squashed the alternative concept.

The concept, which was presented to Monahan in October, consisted of an eight-event team series featuring the top players in the sport that would be blended into the PGA Tour’s existing schedule. Those events would have replaced some of the Tour’s fledgling events, which the player-investor group would buy from the Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMRUJ_0gJ9JC8l00
Jay Monahan and Greg Norman
USA TODAY Sports; Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uw82a_0gJ9JC8l00 PGA Tour head Jay Monahan unloads on Saudi-backed LIV Golf: ‘Irrational threat’

According to one of the sources, the financial backer of the group, who’s already in business with the PGA Tour on its legalized gambling side, committed to invest $500 million up front to get the concept started with another $500 million to come as the concept gained footing.

The catch: Those eight events were going to be player and investor-owned (50 percent each), and that didn’t suit the suits at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — even though it was clear this could put an end to the Saudi LIV Golf threat.

Monahan brought the proposal to the chairman of the PGA Tour’s Policy Board, Ed Herlihy, and on Oct. 30, according to one of the sources, it was shot down by Herlihy, a powerful corporate attorney, who told the investor: “If it’s not 100 percent owned and controlled by the PGA Tour, it will be viewed as hostile.’’

Think about what has transpired since then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QP4ZM_0gJ9JC8l00
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan
Getty Images

LIV Golf has been gaining momentum by the day as players defect from the PGA Tour. On Wednesday, Brooks Koepka, who’s ranked 19th in the world and has won four major championships since 2018, became the latest PGA Tour star to announce his involvement with LIV.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYgET_0gJ9JC8l00 Rory McIlroy slams ‘duplicitous’ Brooks Koepka for LIV Golf defection

He follows Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell and a number of other big names already on board cashing the Saudi checks. All three of the players who were a part of that player-investor proposal to Monahan are a part of LIV Golf.

One of the sources who was a part of the proposal said that when their financial backer told Monahan, “Jay, I believe this Saudi league is going to happen and this would be a great way to thwart it off,’’ Monahan replied, “I don’t believe it’s going to happen.’’

Fast-forward to Wednesday and listen to Monahan’s answer when he was asked, “In retrospect, did you or the PGA Tour underestimate impact that the LIV Golf venture would have.’’

“I don’t believe so,’’ Monahan said. “I’ve taken it very seriously from the outset. So, I wouldn’t … I wouldn’t suggest that I’ve underestimated it at all.’’

Other than announcing the suspension of the 17 PGA Tour players who competed in the first LIV event two weeks ago in London, Monahan has been conspicuously quiet as Norman and the LIV group have poached some of his biggest stars.

That passive public approach, according to players, has been off-putting, with many of them wanting a show of strength from him.

Thus, perhaps, Wednesday’s public lashing out at LIV, during which Monahan denounced the Saudi-backed series as a “foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in an attempt to buy the game of golf.’’

He also said, “We welcome good healthy competition, but the LIV Saudi golf league is not that. It’s an irrational threat that’s not concerned with a return on investment or true growth of the game.’’

Along with those fighting words, Monahan also revealed a revamped schedule that caters to the tour’s elite with some $54 million in added purses and, at least in part, resembles some that proposal presented to the Tour in the fall.

With so many top stars already having left for LIV Golf and more expected to follow, it all sounded too little, too late on the part of the PGA Tour commissioner and his superiors, who seemed so hellbent on having it all that they lost sight of the threat they could have snuffed out months ago.

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas shows concern at Collin Morikawa tweet on LIV Golf

Two-time US PGA champion Justin Thomas was left bewildered by a comment Collin Morikawa posted on Twitter on Tuesday. After speculation grew that Morikawa could be the next big name to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, he wanted to make his commitment to the PGA Tour clear. After the...
GOLF
The Independent

LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka withdraws from Travelers Championship on PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka has moved a step closer to officially joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series after withdrawing from this week’s Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.The four-time major champion, who has been confirmed as out of the field by the tour, replaced by Mark Hubbard, is due to feature in the second event of the rebel tour on US soil next week.A short statement from the PGA Tour read: “Brooks Koepka is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced in the field by Mark Hubbard.”Koepka has already wiped his bio on social media, which previously included "Nike...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Ed Herlihy
Person
Greg Norman
SkySports

Travelers Championship: Rory McIlroy ties lowest opening PGA Tour round and shares lead with J.T Poston

Rory McIlroy continued his impressive form as he shot an eight-under 62 to share the opening round lead with J.T Poston at the Travelers Championship. Former world No. 1 McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open earlier this month and was in contention on the final day of last week's US Open, made eight birdies at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut to tie his lowest opening round on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
The Independent

LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka confirmed as latest player to join Saudi-backed tour

Brooks Koepka has become the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.The four-time major champion will be part of the field when the breakaway series makes its first stop on US soil at the end of this month, with Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez already confirmed as the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour.LIV Golf confirmed Koepka’s place in the second 54-hole LIV event, to be held at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland beginning on 30 June, just as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was holding a news conference at...
GOLF
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time major champion Sandy Lyle claims Rory McIlroy 'has to be the hot name' for the 150th Open and insists a win on home soil for fellow Scot Robert McIntyre would be 'huge' but 'mind-boggling icon' Tiger Woods will draw the biggest crowds

Golfing great Sandy Lyle reveals his pick to win the 150th Open Championship 'has got to be Rory McIlroy' but the Scot also can't resist looking closer to home as he backs compatriot Robert MacIntyre. Lyle only won The Open once but his 1985 win was significant for UK golf...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi
theScore

Koepka, DeChambeau, Reed headline LIV Portland field

High-profile additions Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed join Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson to headline next week's LIV Golf field for the event in Portland. The golf circuit announced the roster Wednesday for its second tournament, with 45 names appearing alongside three empty spots to be decided later.
PORTLAND, OR
golfmagic.com

Report: Jay Monahan told PGA Tour players "get off the fence"

Jay Monahan reportedly told players to "get off the fence and fight" for the future of the PGA Tour, according to Golfweek. The journalist and broadcaster Eamon Lynch has written a scathing editorial lambasting Brooks Koepka's apparent decision to defect ot LIV Golf. His report quotes some of what was...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

The Open: Phil Mickelson's legacy tainted by LIV Golf move and PGA Tour fall-out

For the past 30 years, Phil Mickelson has thrilled fans around the world with his aggressive, attacking brand of golf. It brought him six major titles, including last year's US PGA Championship. It has been a superb career, yielding 57 professional victories that kept him a fixture in the world's top 50 for 25 years.
GOLF
Golf Digest

LPGA pro finishes round putting with wedge after freak equipment mishap

If Emma Talley had to do it over again, maybe it would have been better if she had really unloaded, a hard bang of her left shoe rather than a soft tap of the toe. At least then the unusual rules situation that transpired during the first round of the Women’s KPMG PGA Championship would have felt like a punishment that fit the crime.
GOLF
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy