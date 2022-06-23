2. Other management occupations

- Percentage of business degree holders working this job: 5.87%

- Annual mean wage: $107,230

There are various management positions within businesses such as overseeing marketing and finance departments. A business manager might be responsible for hiring staff, organizing employee training, conducting office meetings, and ensuring the work environment is safe and in compliance with government regulations.

People in these roles usually have strong leadership skills and are required to have a bachelor’s degree in business or a related field. An MBA may be required for people who wish to advance to more senior-level positions such as consultants or directors.