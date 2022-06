In a surprising turn of events, Rob Gronkowski revealed he would be retiring from the NFL on his Instagram after an incredible career with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. With this being his second retirement, some fans aren't sure it'll stick, especially with Tom Brady announcing his own retirement only to return to the Bucs months later. Kevin Wildes makes his case to Nick Wright as to why he's not so sure this is the last we've seen of Gronk.

