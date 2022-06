In regards to COVID, hospitalization numbers in the state are slowly decreasing. I believe there is a very slow but steady improvement. This week marked graduations from Samuel Staples, Helen Keller, and Joel Barlow High School. This is a good time to be thankful for all the hard work of our dedicated teachers and administrators. The graduating students and their families have weathered the pandemic and all its effects. As a town, we admire and are proud of them.

EASTON, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO