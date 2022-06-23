Missing Murfreesboro man found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing man from Murfreesboro has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on his behalf.

The TBI says 86-year-old Juan Kapamas had last been seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants and white shoes. He may have been driving a 1996 gold Nissan Altima with a peeling bumper, Greece license plate cover and Tennessee plate 778-BDBN.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 181 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the TBI announced Kapamas had been found safe in Gallatin.

