ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Missing Murfreesboro man found safe

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7R0q_0gJ9HoYf00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing man from Murfreesboro has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on his behalf.

The TBI says 86-year-old Juan Kapamas had last been seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants and white shoes. He may have been driving a 1996 gold Nissan Altima with a peeling bumper, Greece license plate cover and Tennessee plate 778-BDBN.

‘We need every tool to keep our community safe’: Push to improve new TN license plate LPR readability continues

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 181 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the TBI announced Kapamas had been found safe in Gallatin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

What is a Blue Alert?

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues a Blue Alert to push out information to "assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Gallatin, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

4 Pounds of Fentanyl-Laced Meth is Off the Streets of Middle Tennessee

Over 4-pounds of meth is off the streets in Middle Tennessee, thanks to recent arrests made in Nashville. There, Metro narcotics detectives, joined by TBI agents, on Sunday arrested four men and confiscated 4.1 pounds of crystal meth and 25 grams of cocaine, both laced with fentanyl. The four subjects...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Tbi#Tn#Lpr#Nexstar Media Inc
wgnsradio.com

Court Date Nears after five people were arrested in the 2020 homicide of a Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), U.S. Marshals in Memphis, and Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies arrested five people for the murder of 20-year-old Montavis Jones. Jones was killed at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in December of 2020. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones explains more about the case…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

NFD reports 2-minute delay in South Nashville fire response

The Nashville Fire Department reports a two minute delayed response due to a failure in their Locution notification system. As a result, the Emergency Communications Center had to call fire stations directly to dispatch them. Even so, NFD said crews were able to get on the scene within 10 minutes of the initial 911 call.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Greece
wgnsradio.com

8-New Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputies and 13-New Murfreesboro Police Officers

There are 21-new law enforcement officers in our community. Of that number, 8-Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies (photo above) and 13-Murfreesboro Police Officers (photo below) became certified law enforcement officers and graduated on Friday from the 12-week Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Graduates are Deputy Joel Beckman, Deputy Terry Bennett,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Victim identified after shooting takes place on Greyhound bus

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just after midnight on Saturday morning shots rang out on Greyhound bus that had just stopped in Nashville. MNPD says that witnesses heard the shots fired during the announcements that were being made after the bus came to a complete stop. Shortly after the shots were fired they saw a man yelling for people to get out of the way as he ran down aisle and out of the bus. He kept running on foot after leaving the bus and headed toward Division Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police are investigating multiple deadly shootings in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Homicide detectives were called to three, separate, deadly shootings overnight in downtown and West Nashville. According to police, the first shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, outside Double Dogs restaurant on Charlotte Pike. Police said 24-year-old Miles Slay was walking near the intersection...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for pulling gun on officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young man is behind bars after he pulled a gun on two members of law enforcement on Friday night. According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Alijah Fortenberry pulled a pistol on an officer and a sergeant sitting in an unmarked Metro Police vehicle inside of a parking garage on 3rd Avenue North.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy