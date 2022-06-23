Missing Murfreesboro man found safe
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing man from Murfreesboro has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on his behalf.
The TBI says 86-year-old Juan Kapamas had last been seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants and white shoes. He may have been driving a 1996 gold Nissan Altima with a peeling bumper, Greece license plate cover and Tennessee plate 778-BDBN.‘We need every tool to keep our community safe’: Push to improve new TN license plate LPR readability continues
He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 181 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the TBI announced Kapamas had been found safe in Gallatin.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0