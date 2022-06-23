Mizzou men's basketball's two potential NBA Draft prospects — in 2023

The 2022 NBA Draft selects the next wave of professional ballers Thursday evening, with a healthy amount coming from the Southeastern Conference.

While none of those players will be Missouri Tigers, there's a chance that MU could have some players hear their names in the 2023 draft.

It's a long way off, but that leaves time for two of the best players on the 2022-23 Missouri roster to show they can be draft prospects.

Here are two Tigers who could improve their NBA Draft stock this winter:

Kobe Brown

Missouri's best player last season is back for another season.

Brown was a second-team All-SEC player this past season during a down year for Missouri. He showcased dominant post-game offense with games of 27 and 30 points in wins over Utah and Alabama, respectively.

He averaged 12.6 points per game and also grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game.

This year, Brown could get a lift. With the new pieces coach Dennis Gates has added in Isiaih Mosley, Noah Carter, Mohamed Diarra and Aidan Shaw, Brown should have a chance to be more productive simply with more talent around him.

As Missouri had injuries pile and transfers depart last winter, Brown saw more double teams as one of the few productive players. Trevon Bravile's emergence was a boon for the Tigers, but his offensive abilities didn't draw enough attention from Brown.

With a different offensive scheme and more teammates demanding attention, there's a good chance Brown can up his averages from last year. In his past two seasons at Missouri, Brown bumped his scoring and rebounding averages up from the year prior.

Brown's 6-foot-8, 250-pound frame lends him to be a tough player to move in the post, even as he also spends time out on the wing.

"I think Kobe Brown is a better 3-point shooter than what he's displayed," Gates said on May 10. "I've seen it first-hand. Now I have to translate and transfer all those things."

Isiaih Mosley

Mosley got an idea of where his NBA stock stands after entering his name into the 2022 NBA Draft process.

The NBA Draft rules state players can enter the draft process and receive feedback from scouts and other evaluators throughout the pre-draft process.

Mosley heard the feedback, withdrew his name May 28 and committed to Missouri on June 6.

"I'm excited about what is building here and want to help bring a winning culture to Mizzou," Mosley said in a statement after his signing. "Committing here was an easy choice because it's back home, but it was made even easier after talking with coach Gates and the rest of the staff."

Now, Mosley, a Rock Bridge grad, can spend his next season improving his game at the SEC level. He figures to immediately become Missouri's best offensive player.

He's already known as an efficient shooter from 3-point range, a shifty ball-handler and a great player in isolation offensive situations.

Mosley is also a member of the 90-50-40 club, as he's one of three Division I basketball players in the last 20 years to shoot over 50% from the field, 40% from 3 and 90% from the free-throw line.

The Athletic noted there wasn't a better scorer in the transfer portal than Mosley.

At Missouri State, Mosley scored 30 points or more six times last season. Two of those games were 40-point games.

Having proved he's a scoring threat in the Missouri Valley Conference, a repeat performance in the SEC would have Mosley as a top-rated offensive prospect heading into the 2023 NBA Draft.

He'll have a chance to test his ability against a full slate of SEC defenders, not to mention a nonconference schedule that includes Kansas and Illinois.

Standout performances against those teams would turn Missouri's fortunes around immediately. It would also give Missouri its first NBA Draft selection since Michael Porter Jr. was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in 2018.

