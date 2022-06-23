ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou men's basketball's two potential NBA Draft prospects — in 2023

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAnoa_0gJ9HQK700

The 2022 NBA Draft selects the next wave of professional ballers Thursday evening, with a healthy amount coming from the Southeastern Conference.

While none of those players will be Missouri Tigers, there's a chance that MU could have some players hear their names in the 2023 draft.

It's a long way off, but that leaves time for two of the best players on the 2022-23 Missouri roster to show they can be draft prospects.

Here are two Tigers who could improve their NBA Draft stock this winter:

Kobe Brown

Missouri's best player last season is back for another season.

Brown was a second-team All-SEC player this past season during a down year for Missouri. He showcased dominant post-game offense with games of 27 and 30 points in wins over Utah and Alabama, respectively.

He averaged 12.6 points per game and also grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game.

This year, Brown could get a lift. With the new pieces coach Dennis Gates has added in Isiaih Mosley, Noah Carter, Mohamed Diarra and Aidan Shaw, Brown should have a chance to be more productive simply with more talent around him.

As Missouri had injuries pile and transfers depart last winter, Brown saw more double teams as one of the few productive players. Trevon Bravile's emergence was a boon for the Tigers, but his offensive abilities didn't draw enough attention from Brown.

With a different offensive scheme and more teammates demanding attention, there's a good chance Brown can up his averages from last year. In his past two seasons at Missouri, Brown bumped his scoring and rebounding averages up from the year prior.

Brown's 6-foot-8, 250-pound frame lends him to be a tough player to move in the post, even as he also spends time out on the wing.

"I think Kobe Brown is a better 3-point shooter than what he's displayed," Gates said on May 10. "I've seen it first-hand. Now I have to translate and transfer all those things."

Isiaih Mosley

Mosley got an idea of where his NBA stock stands after entering his name into the 2022 NBA Draft process.

The NBA Draft rules state players can enter the draft process and receive feedback from scouts and other evaluators throughout the pre-draft process.

Mosley heard the feedback, withdrew his name May 28 and committed to Missouri on June 6.

"I'm excited about what is building here and want to help bring a winning culture to Mizzou," Mosley said in a statement after his signing. "Committing here was an easy choice because it's back home, but it was made even easier after talking with coach Gates and the rest of the staff."

Now, Mosley, a Rock Bridge grad, can spend his next season improving his game at the SEC level. He figures to immediately become Missouri's best offensive player.

He's already known as an efficient shooter from 3-point range, a shifty ball-handler and a great player in isolation offensive situations.

Mosley is also a member of the 90-50-40 club, as he's one of three Division I basketball players in the last 20 years to shoot over 50% from the field, 40% from 3 and 90% from the free-throw line.

The Athletic noted there wasn't a better scorer in the transfer portal than Mosley.

At Missouri State, Mosley scored 30 points or more six times last season. Two of those games were 40-point games.

Having proved he's a scoring threat in the Missouri Valley Conference, a repeat performance in the SEC would have Mosley as a top-rated offensive prospect heading into the 2023 NBA Draft.

He'll have a chance to test his ability against a full slate of SEC defenders, not to mention a nonconference schedule that includes Kansas and Illinois.

Standout performances against those teams would turn Missouri's fortunes around immediately. It would also give Missouri its first NBA Draft selection since Michael Porter Jr. was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in 2018.

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

4-star forward Brandon Gardner down to four schools, sets commitment date

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Brandon Gardner tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Monday, June 27th at 8:00 AM ET. The 6-foot-7 power forward out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God will decide between Auburn, LSU, St. John’s, and Georgetown. He’s visited each of his final four schools, with the trip to the Hoyas being unofficial.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Columbia, MO
State
Illinois State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Columbia, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Missouri Basketball
Yardbarker

Auburn HC Bruce Pearl has harsh evaluation of potential top pick Chet Holmgren

When it comes to his take on this year’s NBA Draft, Bruce Pearl is saying it with his chest. The Auburn head basketball coach made some headlines this week with his comments about ex-Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, who is projected to be one of the top picks. Appearing on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Pearl gave a very harsh opinion about the 7-footer Holmgren.
NBA
On3.com

Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Jim Tressel Stepping Down: College Football World Reacts

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel is stepping down from his position as school president of Youngstown State. The university announced the decision with a statement on Wednesday night. “It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University,” Tressel said in an email...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Dennis Gates
New York Post

‘That body scares me’: Bruce Pearl rips Chet Holmgren before NBA Draft

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl didn’t hold back when criticizing the physical makeup of Gonzaga product Chet Holmgren ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. “The NBA stands for No Boys Allowed,” Pearl said during an appearance Wednesday on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning”...
BROOKLYN, NY
saturdaytradition.com

2023 4-star WR recruit from Ohio names 2 B1G schools in top 5, sets commitment timeline

Anthony Brown has been on the radar of a couple of Big Ten programs, including Michigan and Penn State. On Thursday, the 4-star Springfield (Oh.) wide receiver unveiled his top 5. The Wolverines and Nittany Lions made the cut, as did Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. Along with that, he told 247Sports’s Allen Trieu that he would make his decision in July.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

3 B1G programs highlight top-5 list for 2023 WR out of St. Louis

A wide receiver prospect via the class of 2023 made cuts to his list on Friday, and the B1G remains in a good position to land a commitment. The player is Fredrick Moore, a 6-feet and 175 lb. receiver out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri. Moore dropped his top 5 programs on Friday with Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota making the cut. Texas A&M and Cincinnati were the other programs included.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Mizzou#Missouri Tigers#Mu#Isiaih Mosley
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy