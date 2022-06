Well, this is it. The LAST issue of the Neighb News…just kidding! It’s the last issue before my two-week summer break. I tried to get more happenings in here to carry you through the next few weeks. The city of NB, however, didn’t get its fireworks info out by press time, so you’ll have to wing it there. In any case, lots of happenings and fun events are spread throughout the issue, so be sure to check out each page.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO