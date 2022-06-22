ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyonville, OR

Canyonville man jailed after detectives find nearly 550 pounds of illegal marijuana

By Robert Desaulniers
KDRV
 2 days ago

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A man is in the Douglas County Jail after a search warrant uncovered almost 550 pounds of illegally grown and processed marijuana at his home. In January 2022, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team...

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM SEIZE GUNS, U.S CURRENCY DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (June 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR DRIVING VIOLATIONS

A Roseburg man was cited for driving violations by Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:50 a.m. officers witnessed the 39-year old driving near the intersection of Northeast Klamath Avenue and Northeast Winchester Street. An officer was able to identify the man from previous contacts with him. The officer determined that the man’s license had been suspended.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Fentanyl Overdoses in the Bay Area, June 23

CBPD release – On the afternoon of June 20, 2022, the Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments responded to 3 reports of drug overdoses, one of which was fatal. In all cases, we suspect the overdoses were the result of the powerful drug Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The frequency of drug overdoses seen by our departments as well as other local first responders has seemingly doubled. CBFD Battalion Chief Steve Takis reported his department administered Naloxone (a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose) 29 times in 2021, but has already administered Naloxone 25 times during 2022. In June alone, North Coos Dispatch center has had 6 overdose reports in the Coos Bay and North Bend area, with 4 coming on June 20 and 21. The dangers of Fentanyl and other opioids are not reserved for only those using the drugs, but pose a risk to those who may be in close proximity as well. The Coos Bay Police Department urges the public to be cautious, and call 911 if they suspect someone is using or overdosing on these types of drugs since exposure in even tiny amounts can be extremely dangerous and even fatal. Please read more about the dangers and signs of overdose of Fentanyl at: https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING SECOND TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said the 49-year old had been contacted prior and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was seen driving again near the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Keady Court just after 7:00 p.m. The second time the suspect showed signs of impairment. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and for driving uninsured. Bail was set at $10,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
