Fayetteville, AR

Apartment complex coming to Fayetteville in midst of city’s growth

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new apartment complex is coming to Fayetteville. The 422-unit complex will be built near the intersection of Van Asche Drive and Gregg Avenue.

The plan includes a 5-story parking structure, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse. The new development was announced at a time when housing availability is a hot topic in the Fayetteville community.

“Fayetteville is growing if you haven’t noticed by now,” said Jessie Masters, development review manager for the city of Fayetteville. “It’s growing pretty rapidly. There’s always a need, with a growing community, to provide housing for all walks of life. That includes single-family, multi-family, all sorts of housing in a wide range of types.”

This development is in the very early stages. Fayetteville development review manager Jessie Masters says the project won’t be completed for at least a couple more years.

