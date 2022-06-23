ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

City names first female police chief

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnuA6_0gJ9Gn8n00

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — The city of Novato has named Martinez Police Capt. Beth Johnson as its next chief of police, the first woman to be appointed to chief, the city announced on Wednesday. The city said Johnson was chosen after a national search for her skills as a “proven leader” and collaborative approach to policing.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Johnson is a Bay Area native who grew up in Lafayette and has been in law enforcement for 28 years, going from dispatcher in Arcata on up to acting police chief in Martinez. She has a Master’s in business administration with a concentration in public administration, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice management, and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Institute at Drucker’s School of Management, Claremont Graduate University and the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute.

Why appointing Chesa Boudin’s replacement could be a conflict of interest for Mayor London Breed

The new chief said she felt “fortunate and humbled” to have been chosen and that she hopes to focus on a culture of inclusion within the department but also the greater community. Johnson is a mother of four and her husband is a lieutenant with the Benicia Police Department, the city of Novato said.

She will replace former Chief Matthew McCaffrey, who retired last December. Her first day will be July 5 and she will earn an annual salary of $226,596, the city said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

SFPD Investigating Park District Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 9:56 a.m. officers responded to the MUNI Forest Hill Station regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the train left the station headed to the Castro MUNI Station. Officers responded to the Castro Station where they located two victims on a MUNI train.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Union leaders mistakenly fired by WCCUSD demand answers

Kristen Pursley has been teaching adult education full time in the West Contra Costa Unified School District for 19 years. So it came as a shock on June 8 when she received an email from Human Resources telling her she was laid off. When she heard that co-worker Ken Ryan,...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Police advice on safety at Pride celebrations this weekend

(KRON) — San Francisco hosts one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the world. With large crowds expected — and with any large event — there are always safety concerns. Police have created extensive plans to make sure that people can feel safe while celebrating. The department has worked with event organizers and other law […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
City
Arcata, CA
Novato, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Novato, CA
Martinez, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Castro Muni killing, victim ID’d

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco and Pittsburg police teamed up last night to arrest the suspect in a fatal shooting in a San Francisco Muni subway train Wednesday, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Javon Green, 26, was arrested on the 1000 block of Power Avenue. Once transported to San Francisco, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County to lift indoor mask mandate, aligns with CA guidance

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County health officials announced Friday they will be lifting the county’s mask mandate in most indoor public settings, effective 12:01 a.m. on June 25. The county said it will go back to aligning with California’s face masking guidance. Alameda County health officials cited local COVID-19 trends on their decision […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Antioch Mayor’s Childish Behavior Continues, Rent Increase are Necessary and More

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk about how Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe continues to act like a child in public with those who disagree with him as shown at the Antioch Police forum last night. Antioch residents protest rent increases—we talk about why increases happen from a business side. San Jose Mayoral candidate wants to change early release policy for COVID-19. A list of worst run cities is provided by WalletHub. Feinstein wants to increase age to buy assault weapons while Kiley wants to do away with top 2 primary system. Plus more.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Victim of 49er Tavern Plaza shooting known by suspected shooter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
KRON4 News

Napa police are searching for shooting suspect

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday night at 7:30pm. Officers responded to Riverside Drive and Oak Street following a report of a shooting incident. Officers on scene found a male teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim received treatment at a local hospital. Police are asking assistance […]
NAPA, CA
crimevoice.com

San Rafael PD issues update on homicide investigation

Originally published as a San Rafael press release:. “On Saturday June 4, 2022, just before midnight, the San Rafael Police Department Dispatch Center received a phone call about a male who had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street in San Rafael. Responding officers discovered a Hispanic male adult who had been shot. The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bay City#Conflict Of Interest
KRON4 News

Suspect injured in Alameda Co. police shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Thursday morning. ACSO said the man attempted to run deputies over before he was shot. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Lupine Way in unincorporated Hayward for suspicious activity. The reporting party said […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek anti-abortion activists praise Supreme Court

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, KRON4 met with anti-abortion rights advocates who are lauding the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Anti-abortion rights advocate Linda Sandifur said, “I just burst into tears, because i’ve been praying for this.” Pastor James Cook told KRON4, “I think it’s a great short-term victory.” The […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose regulates police use of military equipment

(BCN) — The San Jose Police Department has hundreds of military-grade items in its armory and is asking for more. City officials are scrutinizing the request. The City Council unanimously approved a new policy on Tuesday, which guides how the San Jose Police Department should pay for, acquire and use certain types of gear considered […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Driver strikes, kills bicyclist in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police and crime stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver of a black 4-door Infinity that struck and killed an Oakland father of four who was biking with his children. Police say this hit-and-run happened a week ago, but now, they’re releasing […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Former Santa Rosa chiropractor gets 10 years for molesting child patients

(BCN) — A former Santa Rosa chiropractor was sentenced to 10 years in state prison more than five years after he was convicted of molesting patients between 2012 and 2017. Darius Bunyad, 41, of Petaluma, was sentenced Monday by Judge Dana Simonds after a jury in 2017 found him guilty of committing six counts of […]
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement recover 5 pounds of crystal meth during bust

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash. The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara reactions to Roe v. Wade overturned

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Across the Bay Area, many people are expressing outrage at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. KRON4 News has reactions from Santa Clara county. In front of the federal building in San Jose on Friday, pro-abortion rights elected officials and community leaders expressed outrage at the supreme […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy