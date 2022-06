SULPHUR, Okla., (KTEN)-- Saturday Chickasaw art and culture will be displayed at the 9th Annual Artesian Arts Festival in downtown Sulphur. "We are going to have over 50 Chickasaw artists 'we'll have everything from jewelry, pottery, painting, textiles,” Executive Officer for the Chickasaw Nations Culture and Humanities division said. “Patrons get to talk to the artists and get to know the artists a little bit because that's sometimes part of the fun, getting to know the artists on a personal basis."

