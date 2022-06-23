Manhunt continues for wanted Warrick County man

Michael White (Courtesy: WCSO)

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that deputies have spotted wanted suspect Michael White . They say he was spotted in the area of Clutter Road.

The sheriff’s office reports they have an active investigation in that area and ask people to avoid it until further notice. Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said White fired a shot during a brief pursuit before ditching his vehicle and taking off on foot.

Our crew on scene tells us several agencies are in the area and a helicopter is surveilling the area.

Our crew also saw a number of first responders, including EMS, leave the scene around 12:30 Thursday morning, though deputies say they will keep a presence on the scene near Interlake and the Pike & Warrick County line as they continue to search for White.

Police say White is currently clean-shaven, walks with a limp and has a noticeable facial feature described as a flat nose.

