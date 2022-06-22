ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Is Ole Miss baseball's Justin Bench related to Johnny Bench? Here's the answer

By Erik Hall, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

Justin Bench has been a key component to the Ole Miss baseball team reaching the 2022 College World Series.

Johnny Bench is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame and won a pair of World Series titles with the Cincinnati Reds .

Justin Bench has a dad named John.

Johnny Bench has a son named Justin.

Is Justin Bench related to Johnny Bench?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J50Jx_0gJ9GeCG00

Ole Miss baseball player Justin Bench is not closely related to MLB legend Johnny Bench.

Johnny Bench has three sons, according to a 2018 story by The Palm Beach Post . Their names are Bobby, Justin and Josh.

But the Justin Bench that plays for Ole Miss is not the son of the former Cincinnati Reds catcher. The son of Johnny Bench whose name is Justin Bench was 12 years old in 2018 — so about six years younger than the Ole Miss version.

Though Ole Miss' Justin Bench 's dad is named John Bench Jr. and his grandpa was John C. Bench Sr., neither played in MLB. John C. Bench Sr. was a native of Bluefield, West Virginia, and he died on Sept. 28, 2021, according to a Tampa Bay Times obituary .

Here's more Justin Bench, Johnny Bench news:

Johnny Bench played in MLB from 1967-83. He made 14 MLB All-Star games. He was the 1970 and 1972 National League MVP.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Is Ole Miss baseball's Justin Bench related to Johnny Bench? Here's the answer

