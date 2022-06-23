Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 16:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside; San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 425 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Borrego Palm Canyon, or 7 miles northwest of Borrego Springs, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Palm Springs, northern Borrego Springs, eastern Anza, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, La Quinta, Santa Rosa Mountain and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO