Oak Creek, WI

Oak Creek's Common Cookhouse, home to food trucks and culinary businesses, catches on fire

By Erik S. Hanley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

The Common Cookhouse in Oak Creek, home to many food trucks and other culinary businesses, caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Oak Creek Fire Department received the call around 4:32 p.m., according to the PulsePoint app, which municipalities use to alert residents of emergency situations.

Oak Creek Fire Chief Michael Kressuk confirmed the time and said two individuals were evaluated on-scene and “one firefighter suffered a minor injury.”

Units from Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Franklin, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Greenfield and West Allis responded.

"The Fire Bell also responded," Kressuk said.

Fire Bell is a club of volunteers who go to long-term fire scenes and offer beverages, tents, mobile restrooms, misting fans, gloves, socks and more, as needed, for firefighters.

A portion of Rawson Avenue was blocked off to allow firefighters to combat the blaze.

The Common Cookhouse, 924 E. Rawson Ave. , opened in September 2020 in the former Frankie’s restaurant space to offer professional cooks in need of a kitchen space to work. It also offered food truck owners space for day storage, refrigeration and sanitation.

The location was open 24/7 with tenants scheduling time to use it via a calendar system. It's unclear which, if any, vendors were inside when the fire started.

Local food trucks, such as the Rose Mob Grill , call the Common Cookhouse their home base. Dairyland Old-Fashioned Hamburgers , Mr. Greens , Plant-Based Wellness Con Sabor , DEVOUR Gluten Free and others have also patronized the Common Cookhouse to support their culinary endeavors.

Kressuk said the cause is unknown and currently under investigation.

