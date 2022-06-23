The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Music in Dimmick Park Summer Concert Series is Back!

Photo provided by Polish Living History, Inc. Step back in time and have your photo taken with a 10th-century Viking, a 17th-century Husar, or maybe even the King & Queen. Polish Living History, Inc. is holding its second annual Polish Day in the Poconos on Saturday, June 25, at the Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville. There will be music, dancing, and a whole lot more. The celebration will showcase some of Poland's most defining historical moments from the 10-20th centuries, including the Slavic or Viking invasion, Polish Husaria, and World War II soldiers. The key features of the celebration will be a living history camp, music by DJ Joe, dancing, a beer garden, a pierogi eating contest, and live performances by Dorota & Aneta. However, the highlight of this year's event is a fighting knights tournament called the Husaria Cup Duel Tournament.

BRODHEADSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO