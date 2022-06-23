ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Music in Dimmick Park Summer Concert Series is Back!

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and Steel Club are proud to present the 2022 Music in Dimmick Park Summer Concert Series which will kick-off on Sunday, May 22nd from 6 PM – 8 PM! The remaining concerts in the series will take place on June 26th, July 17th, and August...

www.thevalleyledger.com

bctv.org

Berks County Parks Second Summer Concert to be held July 10

Enjoy the natural beauty of our parks while enjoying live music during the second installment of our Berks County Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series on Sunday, July 10! Each concert day this summer will include three musical acts at Gring’s Mill Amphitheater, free parking and on-site food trucks – the perfect recipe for a summer outing with the family!
BERKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

LET THE BELLS RING OUT FOR FREEDOM!

Liberty Bell Museum Holds Independence Day Program. 6 June, Allentown — On Monday, 4 July, at 1:30 PM, the Liberty Bell Museum will participate in the National Bell Ringing Ceremony with Allentown’s Official Mouse, Pip! The program will start at 1:30, and the Liberty Bell Replica will be rung precisely at 2:00 PM in conjunction with bells across the Nation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pick-Your-Own Produce at These Local Farms This Summer

Looking for a DIY way to spice up your summer and your kitchen?. Check out these farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware where you can get out in the sun (remember your hat and sunscreen) to pick your own fresh berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins and various other fruits and vegetables.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Everyone Is Polish As The Poconos Celebrates Polish Day This Weekend

Photo provided by Polish Living History, Inc. Step back in time and have your photo taken with a 10th-century Viking, a 17th-century Husar, or maybe even the King & Queen. Polish Living History, Inc. is holding its second annual Polish Day in the Poconos on Saturday, June 25, at the Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville. There will be music, dancing, and a whole lot more. The celebration will showcase some of Poland's most defining historical moments from the 10-20th centuries, including the Slavic or Viking invasion, Polish Husaria, and World War II soldiers. The key features of the celebration will be a living history camp, music by DJ Joe, dancing, a beer garden, a pierogi eating contest, and live performances by Dorota & Aneta. However, the highlight of this year's event is a fighting knights tournament called the Husaria Cup Duel Tournament.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

12 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 6.23–6.30

Historic Downtown Bethlehem’s Summer Restaurant Week. Now through July 2, enjoy specially-priced fixed menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner at your favorite Downtown Bethlehem spots! Participating restaurants include Apollo Grill, Edge, Mama Nina’s, McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub, Taps on Main, The Flying Egg, Twisted Olive and more. Tickets are not required, but reservations are strongly recommended.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Kids Closet Sale moving to new location

The Kids Closet Sale this week announced it is moving its fall event to the new Slatington Expo Center at the Slatington Marketplace. The sale was previously held at Penn’s Peak. “This more spacious location will provide consignors and shoppers with a more efficient experience,” said Jen Benninger, ad...
SLATINGTON, PA
conshystuff.com

Walking Tour of local Cemetery – Full Moon

The Montgomery County Historical Society is planning a walking tour of Montgomery Cemetery on Wednesday July 13th from 8-9:30 PM. This looks like a fun event and full details can be found below:. Wednesday July 13, 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM. Cemetery Walking Tour – Full Moon. Join...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Family Leaves Cramped Condo, Opts to Duck into Roomier Cape Cod

Heidi and Miles Roux and their Khaki Campbell ducks.Image via Elizabeth Robertson at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pandemic lock down brought the Roux family of Doylestown — dad Miles, mom Heidi, seven-year-old son Gus — to a dilemma: Either remain in their cramped condo or find a bigger nest elsewhere. They opted for the latter, according to Laura Hoover, who got the details’ ducks in a row for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.4M lottery ticket sold in Lehigh County

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in the Lehigh Valley. The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket is worth more than $1.4 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. It was sold at the Whitehall Mini Mart on Lehigh Street in Whitehall Township. The store gets...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New GIANT Grocery Store Opens On North Broad Street In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s newest GIANT grocery store opens Friday in Spring Garden. The new store is located at North Broad and Spring Garden Streets. It opens at 8 a.m. The store will also operate seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The new GIANT offers a Starbucks, sushi, and a beer and wine section with slushie options. Shoppers can park in its underground garage. The new store also offers the online GIANT Direct service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Bucks County

WARMINSTER, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a retailer in Bucks County sold a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million for the Wednesday, June 22 drawing. The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 6-10-31-48-56 to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. Super Value Beverage, 625 Mearns Road, Warminster, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Credit union opens Trexlertown Branch, first of 5 planned in Lehigh Valley

TREXLERTOWN, PA. - A credit union announced Tuesday it has opened a new branch, the first of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than half a million members and over $6.5 billion in assets. The Trexlertown Branch is located in Allentown at 5605 Hamilton Boulevard.
TREXLERTOWN, PA

