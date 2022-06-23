ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘How any human can be so cruel’ - Man sentenced after kids testify about torture

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oCHx_0gJ9FwsJ00
Scott Shelby listens Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Hall County Superior Court as he faces charges that he molested and abused children in 2017-2018. - photo by Scott Rogers

Scott Shelby, the man accused of molesting and abusing four children, pleaded guilty Wednesday, June 22, on the second day of his trial.

Shelby was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kathlene Gosselin.

“I’ve been on the bench a really long time, and I’ve seen a lot of horrible cases,” Gosselin said. “This one is one of the most horrible.”

The plea came after a young woman testified about the abuse she and her three siblings suffered as children while Shelby was their guardian. Defense attorney Kyle Denslow told the judge he didn’t want to subject the children to any further trauma by making them testify.

Shelby, 47, pleaded guilty to a total of 10 counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and first-degree child cruelty of four children in 2017-2018.

Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler made an impassioned appeal for a life sentence, his voice breaking at one point. He said the youngest child, who testified earlier in the trial, is “broken” and will never recover from the trauma.

“I had to transport a 14-year-old suicidal girl here from a mental hospital to testify against the only father she ever knew, the person whose abuse had put her in the hospital,” he said. “She’s never going to be OK.”

A forensic interviewer and a mental health counselor testified earlier in the day about the same child.

“She’s afraid to take a bath because Scott (Shelby) would hold her head under the water,” said Brandy Rogers, a mental health counselor who has held therapy sessions with the young girl for the past two years.

In her testimony, forensic interviewer Amy Economopoulos said the girl told her that Shelby put his foot on the back of her head and forced to perform a sex act on a sibling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LaDe6_0gJ9FwsJ00
Attorney Kyle Denslow questions child counselor Amy F. Economopoulos Wednesday, June 22, 2022, during day two of the Scott Shelby trial in Hall County Superior Court. Shelby pleaded guilty to molesting and abusing children in 2017-2018. - photo by Scott Rogers

Shelby, who is related to the mother, adopted the children around 2011 after their mother and father could no longer care for them, according to the young woman’s testimony. She said her mother struggled with drug addiction and at times fell into prostitution, and her father had been to jail.

She said that she was about to turn 7 years old when her mother dropped them off at Shelby’s house. She estimated that one brother was 5, the other 3 or 4, and her sister 2.

“It was OK for the first year while we still had visitation with everyone, while we were still involved with the court, while people were still looking and watching, but once everyone stopped watching, everything just went to hell,” she said.

She described Shelby as a lazy, abusive hoarder and said he was responsible for almost all of the abuse.

Shelby’s then wife, Rebecca Nguyen, was charged with four counts of second-degree child cruelty for not reporting that the children were being abused, according to the indictment.

Rebecca Nguyen

The oldest of four, the young woman said she was left to care for her siblings, picking out their clothes for school, taking them to the bus stop and cooking them dinner, often spaghetti or ramen noodles. She was just 9 or 10 years old, she said.

The abuse had gotten so bad that she came up with a suicidal plan called the “great escape.”

“I thought that there needed to be more attention brought, so I was going to get myself killed in order for someone to realize that this is as bad as I was trying to tell everybody,” she said.

Moments later, defense attorney Kyle Denslow called for a recess, telling Judge Gosselin that he needed time with his client to consider a guilty plea. The reason was to avoid further testimony and “the effect it’s going to have on these kids,” he told the judge.

About an hour and a half later, Shelby pleaded guilty to all 10 counts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvtzD_0gJ9FwsJ00
Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler, left, and defense attorney Kyle Denslow have a private discussion with judge Kathlene Gosselin Wednesday, June 22, 2022, during day two of the Scott Shelby trial in Hall County Superior Court. - photo by Scott Rogers

The foster mother of the two boys, Kim Wilkes, called in over Zoom before sentencing was handed down. The two boys were sitting next to her.

“As I listened to these children tell these stories for the past three years, I have often wondered how any human can be so cruel,” she said. “(Shelby) compares in my heart to Hitler.”

“I don't really think anything that happens to him will ever make us feel at peace or at justice with what was done to us and taken from us,” said the young woman whose testimony prompted the guilty plea. “I do hope that he never gets out.”

Defense attorney Kyle Denslow asked the judge for a 30-year sentence.

“That same piece of Scott Shelby that at one point cared for these children is the same piece of Scott Shelby that’s not going to subject them to continue to have to testify,” he said.

Judge Gosselin was apparently unmoved. She said most of the offenders who come through the court system can be helped through social work.

“But we also occasionally see evil, and here it is,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKvz3_0gJ9FwsJ00
Mental health counselor Brandy Rogers is questioned by assistant district attorney Harold Buckler Wednesday, June 22, 2022, during day two of the Scott Shelby trial in Hall County Superior Court. Shelby pleaded guilty to molesting and abusing children in 2017-2018. - photo by Scott Rogers

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Who Beat Elderly Dad To Death Over Monthly Allowance Found Guilty, Faces Life

A 44-year-old California man was convicted this week of beating his elderly father to death more than five years ago because he'd been cut off financially. A San Diego County jury found Leighton Dorey IV guilty on all counts in the murder of his 71-year-old father Leighton Dorey III. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and an added special circumstance of torture, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Oxygen.com. He now faces a maximum punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Child Prostitution#Mental Health Counselor#Violent Crime
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man arrested for ‘stealing’ Greggs sausage roll killed himself after police wrongly named him as paedophile

A man accused of stealing a sausage roll from Greggs hanged himself after police wrongly stated he was an alleged child sex offender.Brian Temple, 34, was physically assaulted and abused in the street after he was released from custody following his arrest by Cleveland Police in June 2017.He hanged himself while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on 31 December that year, a two-day inquest at Teeside Coroner’s Court heard. But coroner Claire Bailey concluded she could not be certain he had intended to kill himself.Temple had been arrested on 8 June on suspicion of stealing the pastry theft...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'How to Murder Your Husband' Author Sentencing Revealed for Murdering Her Husband

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, the self-published romance novelist who authored the essay "How to Murder Your Husband," was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of her husband. A jury in May found the 71-year-old Oregon woman guilty of second-degree murder for the June 2018 murder of her husband Daniel Brophy. Crampton-Brophy has the possibility of parole after 25 years in custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

I helped an inmate escape prison. 16 years later, I’ve made peace with it

In 2006, Toby Dorr, formerly Toby Young, made headlines after she helped convicted murderer John Manard escape from Kansas’ Lansing Correctional Facility in a dog crate. Dorr had been helping inmates train dogs to prepare them for adoption as part of a program she founded called Safe Harbor Prison Dogs. She served 27 months in prison for her role in the escape, and Manard remains in prison. Her story has been featured on “Dateline” and is the inspiration behind the upcoming Lifetime movie, “Jailbreak Lovers,” as well as Dorr’s new book, “Living With Conviction.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother of journalist beheaded by Isis Beatle says kidnapper ‘came close’ to apologising in prison meet

The mother of a journalist killed by one of the Isis “Beatles” says the kidnapper responsible for her son’s abduction came close to apologising to her during a prison meeting. Diane Foley’s son James was abducted by an Isis gang while he was reporting on the Syrian civil war in 2012. Alexanda Kotey was jailed for life in the United States in April after he admitted kidnap, conspiracy to murder, and providing material support for terrorism. Ms Foley went to meet Kotey as part of a plea deal in which the extremist, from Shepherd’s Bush, London, will be transferred back...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
171
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy