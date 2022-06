The man who shot and injured a Michigan State Trooper is headed to prison. A Berrien County Judge sentenced Isaac Ntabaazi to 36 months to five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, another 36 months to five years for carrying a concealed weapon, 16 months to two years for discharging the weapon recklessly, two years for each felony firearm count, and 100 months to 15 years for resisting and obstructing.

