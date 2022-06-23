ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NFL Twitter Reacts to Patriots Throwback Uniform Announcement

By Mathew Smith
globalcirculate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Patriots tweeted Wednesday that they were officially bringing back their red throwback uniforms in the 2022 season, it created a wave...

globalcirculate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Shannon Sharpe After Heartbreaking News

Earlier this week, former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. His former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, posted a heartfelt video for "Goose" on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken,” Sharpe said in a video. “To say this is unexpected would be an understatement of 2022 for me. I’m...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots welcome back red jerseys, Pat Patriot helmets

BOSTON  -- The throwbacks are back in New England. The Patriots will wear their famous red jersey/white pants combo as their throwback uniforms during the 2022 NFL season. And Pat Patriot will be along for the ride too.That's right. The white Pat Patriot helmets are also returning to New England's repertoire in 2022, as the team announced on Wednesday. The Patriots made the big announcement with the help of several players in a Back To The Future-themed video on their social media accounts:It has been 10 years since the Patriots donned their red and white look, which went away after 2012 when the NFL instituted a new helmet rule. New England fans have been begging for the look to return since, and finally got their wish on Wednesday.The Patriots went red sporadically between 1994-2012, and went 9-3 in those games. When the Patriots will sport the look in 2022 remains TBD.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Look: Patriots Officially Reveal Throwback Uniform

The New England Patriots have officially brought back their red uniforms. The team announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon with a pretty cool video showing a Delorean from "Back to the Future." The Patriots last wore these jerseys in 2012. They also wore them four times during the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
ClutchPoints

Patriots go Back to the Future with return of epic throwback jerseys

New England Patriots fans will be in for a treat this season as the franchise has announced its plans to bring back some of its most iconic uniforms. The Patriots released a video to the theme of Back to the Future in which they hyped up the return of some of the NFL’s freshest-ever uniforms. […] The post Patriots go Back to the Future with return of epic throwback jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Axios Charlotte

How to get cheap tickets to games in Charlotte

Whether it’s a minor league baseball game or a Major League Soccer match, Charlotte is bursting with sports all year long. Here’s a look at ticket options for MLS, NBA, NFL, minor league baseball and hockey in Charlotte, plus the upcoming Duke’s Mayo Classic. Of note: Upper-level tickets are the most affordable option for major […] The post How to get cheap tickets to games in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy