June 23 (UPI) -- An Air Force crew was summoned to a Florida beach when authorities identified an "old military ordinance" believed to be a land mine dating from the 1930s. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a crew from Patrick Air Force Base was summoned to a beach located south of Vero Beach when a visitor discovered an object that deputies determined was likely an old military explosive device.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO