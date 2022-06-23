ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

Greenfield police officer arrested for assault charges.

By Celia Jiménez
montereycountyweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Greenfield police officer is under investigation for felony assault and dissuading a witness. On June 10, the Monterey District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Christopher Tapia's arrest. According to Monterey Chief Assistant District Attorney Berkley Brannon, Tapia walked into a Gonzales house and went to the backyard...

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

MCSO: Man with warrant arrested in Castroville gas station storage room

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with a warrant after chasing him into a Chevron gas station Friday. Paul Jacquez, 38, was seen at around 10:30 a.m. and began to run when he saw deputies. According to deputies, he jumped several fences and ran through multiple yards before trying to enter a private residence.
CASTROVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

SJPD: Double-homicide suspect rushed officers with gun before being fatally shot

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose provided new details Friday about a standoff earlier this week that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a double-murder suspect.The incident began Tuesday night after police found a man shot on Mount Shasta Drive. He later died.Investigators say the suspect, identified as Raymond Calderon, then drove to Modesto where he shot and killed his second victim, a 29-year-old woman.On Wednesday, San Jose police found Calderon hiding in a shed behind a home near Edenvale Elementary School, which led to a seven-hour standoff with the armed suspect.San Jose Police Chief Anthony  Mata said that the standoff ended after Calderon raced out of the shed towards two officers with a gun in hand. "The suspect was observed with a gun in his right hand and was given several commands to drop the gun," Mata said. "Calderon ran and raised and pointed the gun at a special operations officer. Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him twice."Chief Mata said police found two stolen firearms at the scene. He said it is still not clear what Calderon's motive was for the double killing, but noted it did involve a domestic violence dispute. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three arrested at Soledad Cemetary with loaded ghost gun

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested three people at the Soledad Cemetary and found a loaded ghost gun. Police contacted Luis Aguayo, Brandon Galvan, and Jose Salazar in a vehicle parked on the corner of the property said police. A K9 unit reacted immediately, and officers found a loaded ghost gun and other The post Three arrested at Soledad Cemetary with loaded ghost gun appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
KSBW.com

Situation at Scotts Valley High School resolved

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Police have resolved the situation at Scotts Valley High School Friday evening, according to an officer on the scene. The department was investigating a "suspicious circumstance" at the school. An officer at the scene told Action News 8 that someone involved with the active shooter...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenfield, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, CA
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Monterey, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Monterey, CA
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Ex-boyfriend shot dead after allegedly killing mother of 2 in California

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Salinas man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post:. “Yesterday afternoon at about 1:41 pm, officers responded to a robbery which had taken place in the parking lot in the 1500 block of N. Sanborn Rd. Two women were walking along the parking lot north of Food 4 Less. As...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Person makes bomb threat during active shooter training in Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 24, 2022, at 6:39 p.m.-- Sources familiar with the situation tell KION that there is a person who made a bomb threat and while law enforcement was in the Scotts Valley High School cafeteria where an active shooter simulation was taking place. It is unknown what the circumstances are The post Person makes bomb threat during active shooter training in Scotts Valley appeared first on KION546.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Felony Assault#Violent Crime
KSBW.com

13-year-old hospitalized after being found drunk in public in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. — A Greenfield teen was hospitalized after drinking too much Tuesday afternoon. According to the police department, officers received multiple calls from concerned citizens about a group of girls walking on South El Camino Real. Callers told police they believed one of the girls was intoxicated. Officer...
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: RV driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, vehicles and bicyclist while drunk in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Pacific Grove Police said they arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly hit a pedestrian, a bicyclist and multiple vehicles while driving their RV recklessly while drunk. Officers arrived around 3 p.m. and took Christian Aleman Medina of Gilroy on a short chase due to the danger to the public. The post Police: RV driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, vehicles and bicyclist while drunk in Pacific Grove appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBW.com

Man arrested for driving drunk, doing donuts in Hollister: HPD

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister police arrested a driver who crashed after driving drunk and performing donuts in their vehicle, Monday night. A driver with a blood alcohol content of 0.19% — nearly 2.5 times the legal limit — attempted high-speed donuts inside city limits, according to the Hollister police. The attempt led to the car crashing into a sound wall and fence.
KRON4 News

Double murder suspect shot by San Jose police, dies at local hospital

This story is being continuously updated with live updates. 2:12 p.m. — KRON4’s sister station FOX 40 in Sacramento identified the victim in the shooting as Michelle Gonzales, 29. 11:42 a.m. “Again, this is not the way we wanted this to end,” says SJPD spokesperson, Sergeant Christian Camarillo. 11:41 a.m. – “This was a very […]
SAN JOSE, CA
North Coast Journal

'Gunman Kills 10 at Buffalo Supermarket in Racist Attack'

To drink, at the edge of the grass. A car door shut,. down his back, held a bulldog wearing a harness vest,. to carry its weight. "Is he recovering?" the man's eyes, crinkled his face like wind wrinkles. sand. "No, he's old, has trouble walking,. but loves people, so I...
FELTON, CA
padailypost.com

Two teens arrested in murder

This story was printed first in Thursday’s Daily Post. To get important local news first, pick up a copy of the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. Daily Post Staff Writer Two teenagers were arrested yesterday (June 15) in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy from East Palo Alto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy