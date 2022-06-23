ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

From Ashes to Beauty non profit is bringing women in Tallahassee together

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8azX_0gJ9ENSR00

Women supporting women, an initiative through a local non profit catering to uplift and encourage women in Tallahassee.

Shanika Jackson is the Founder of From Ashes to Beauty non profit.

She holds empowerment brunches to give women a safe space to express themselves, be vulnerable, and share stories.

Jackson said she grew up in Tallahassee and she knows how important it is for women to connect with each other and understand they're not alone.

"For women we have on this cape. We feel like we have to be superwomen so I wanted to create a safe environment so we can just take of the cape, it's not I'm a mother, I'm not a daughter, But I'm a queen" said Shanika Jackson.

Jackson said all women come from different backgrounds, but they all have one story.

The Women Empowerment Brunch is Saturday, June 25th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hudson Center.

The brunch is free and open to men and women but you must RSVP on Eventbrite .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Treehouse Advocacy Center asking for more community support

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - After a call for help, the Treehouse Children’s Advocacy Center is searching for more community support going forward as they witness more and more children being hurt from abuse. The organization recently requested emergency funds from the community to support three children who were admitted...
THOMASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
WJHG-TV

First Lady Casey DeSantis launches “Continue the Mission” program

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Military members and former law enforcement will have more opportunities to serve their communities. First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the launch of the “Continue the Mission” initiative Wednesday while at Eglin Air Force Base. The program will allow veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers to work under the Department of Children and Families.
PENSACOLA, FL
greenepublishing.com

Woman with Madison ties battles cancer for third time

Ask any cancer survivor and they can tell you that battling cancer can be one of the most difficult struggles anyone can face. The disease itself can be devastating. Add to that the fact that treatments can be physically and financially grueling on not only the patient, but the family as well. Now imagine going through that ordeal, not once, or even twice, but three times and the harsh impact can be difficult to fathom.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces 'Continue the Mission' Initiative

First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis has announced the launch of a new program known as the “Continue the Mission” initiative. According to the press release, the end goal of the program is to “recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child investigators and Department of Children and Families (DCF) case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child protective investigators. “ The initiative will allow those mentioned to hear the call of duty again, this time to serve in their local communities.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Empowerment#Charity#The Founder Of From Ashes
Citrus County Chronicle

Crawfordville native to compete in Miss Florida

Tia Unsell, 23, of Crawfordville, will be competing June 22 to 25 at the 86th Miss Florida Scholarship Competition in Lakeland. Currently, Unsell holds the title of Miss Wekiva Springs and was crowned the first ever back in November of 2021. She will be competing in four mandatory phases of...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

Watch Dog says Gillum charges ‘black eye’ to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nonpartisan research institute and government watch dog calls the federal indictment of former Tallahassee mayor, and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum a “black eye” to the city. Research director with Integrity Florida, Ben Wilcox, said he believed some of Gillum’s conduct for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Florida’s Forgotten Son? The Story of Otto M. Walker

In 1918, as a war raged around the world, a young Jefferson County son gave his life on a foreign battlefield far away, across the Atlantic Ocean. His name was Otto Walker. Born July 29, 1894 in Aucilla, Otto was the third of ten children of John and Sarah Walker. He was raised in the Elizabeth neighborhood of Aucilla. Those who knew him described him as tall and slender, with blue eyes and light hair. He worked with his father on the family farm until America entered World War I.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WCTV

Tallahassee firefighter recalls responding to Surfside condo collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It has been one year since 98 people were killed in a condominium collapse in Surfside. Lieutenant Angel Guzman with the Tallahassee Fire Department was one of nearly 25 firefighters dispatched from the department to aid the seven other urban search and rescue teams for the state.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cook County lumber yard fire

Following their performance for "Arts for Autism" on Broadway, the Young Actors Theatre of Tallahassee joined the WCTV set to share their talent. Young Actors Theatre shares their experience performing on Broadway in 'Arts for Autism'. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several performers from the Young Actors Theatre joined the WCTV...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSFA

Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A dog in Florida is living up to the adage of being her owner’s best friend. Leonard Linton says he’s now a millionaire because of his pregnant dachshund named Ivy. According to the Florida Lottery, Linton took a different and quicker route...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Fourth of July events

There are a number of Fourth of July events across the WALB viewing area to mark Independence Day this year. The City of Albany will have its Independence Day celebration and fireworks event at Veterans Park Amphitheatre in downtown Albany. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be performances by Larry Malloy at 6 p.m., Riley Anderson at 7 p.m. and G&S Experience at 8 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
ALBANY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy