A 19-year-old man attempting to re-enter the U.S. has been arrested for the shooting death of Jose Luis Ortiz Dejesus. The suspect, identified as Yonic Montealvan-Saldivar, had fled before officers arrived at the scene just after 9 p.m. on Monday, May 30th. The 32-year-old victim was found inside a townhouse located in the 2600 block of Calle San Francisco in San Juan Capistrano, struck by gunfire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO