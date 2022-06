Would you like to improve your photography or painting skills in about an hour? You can do it online or in person. Vancouver-based photographer Paul Fremes has been giving photo workshops for over 20 years. Now, he presents a workshop titled “Secrets to Famous Images: A Journey of Discovery.” Understand how masters of painting created some of humanity’s greatest artistic achievements. Create your own original imagery. Change the way you see the world and art. Fremes knows what he’s doing – he has provided photographic services for organizations including Bard on the Beach, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Opera, Arts Club Theater and Ballet BC. [AP]

SALINAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO