'They shot my mother' | Family identifies Modesto woman killed by boyfriend

 2 days ago

shy 380
2d ago

May you rest in peace, in Christ Jesus. My condolences to the families of Michelle's

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose provided new details Friday about a standoff earlier this week that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a double-murder suspect.The incident began Tuesday night after police found a man shot on Mount Shasta Drive. He later died.Investigators say the suspect, identified as Raymond Calderon, then drove to Modesto where he shot and killed his second victim, a 29-year-old woman.On Wednesday, San Jose police found Calderon hiding in a shed behind a home near Edenvale Elementary School, which led to a seven-hour standoff with the armed suspect.San Jose Police Chief Anthony  Mata said that the standoff ended after Calderon raced out of the shed towards two officers with a gun in hand. "The suspect was observed with a gun in his right hand and was given several commands to drop the gun," Mata said. "Calderon ran and raised and pointed the gun at a special operations officer. Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him twice."Chief Mata said police found two stolen firearms at the scene. He said it is still not clear what Calderon's motive was for the double killing, but noted it did involve a domestic violence dispute. 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the suspect in a homicide in both Modesto and San Jose on Tuesday has died after he was shot by police. The Modesto Police Department said, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile called 911 to report that their mom had been shot. A woman with gunshot wounds was then found by officers outside of a home. That woman – later identified as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales – was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Wednesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had led California Highway Patrol...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police were engaged in a standoff with a homicide suspect early Wednesday morning with a man who also fired his gun at officers during a chase. The San Jose Police Department said officers had surrounded the 100 block of Bendorf Drive because the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home or possibly a shed as of about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
