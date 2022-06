Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO