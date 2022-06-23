ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mask-wearing 'Joker' sentenced to prison for setting CPD car on fire during George Floyd protests

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- A Pilsen man who set fire to a Chicago police vehicle downtown while wearing a Joker mask during the widespread rioting and looting in the city in May 2020 was sentenced to prison time Wednesday. Timothy O'Donnell, 32, was sentenced to 34 months, or just shy of...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkbeacon.com

‘Her Face and Neck Were Smashed Against the Concrete Ground’: Chicago Police Superintendent Calls for Cop to be Fired for Dragging Black Woman, Kneeling On Her Neck

A leading official within Chicago’s law enforcement infrastructure is calling for one officer accused of violating the city’s police code of conduct to be fired. Video allegedly shows the white cop, during 2020’s summer of unrest, verbally assaulting and dragging a Black woman by her hair before arresting her for looting and proving his use of excessive force.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

River North carjacking crew strikes again in Andersonville overnight. Some get arrested, others keep committing crimes.

An armed carjacking team took a man’s Cadillac at gunpoint in River North on Thursday evening and then hijacked a rideshare driver in Andersonville two hours later. Two members of the crew were arrested after they crashed the second vehicle in Edgewater. The rest of the group continued committing crimes, apparently unaware of their colleagues’ fate.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man killed witness in murder case under the instruction of jailed defendant: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with killing the only witness in a murder case at the request of the defendant who was being held in Cook County Jail. Kyrell Pittmon was 19 years old when he shot a cellphone store owner in Humboldt Park, killing him in the presence of Chicago police officers who chased him and opened fire but missed, prosecutors said in court Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, fatally shot during argument in Hegewisch

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument Friday morning in the Hegewisch neighborhood. The 19-year-old was in an argument with another male around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot him in the 800 block of East 132nd Street, police said. The victim...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Fuentes
Person
George Floyd
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged with shooting Chicago police station

CHICAGO - A man was charged with shooting a Chicago police station last year in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Lanny Cantway, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, police said. Cantway is accused of intentionally firing a semi-automatic handgun at the...
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Chicago man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and chaining woman in abandoned home

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was taken into custody a month after a woman was found chained up inside an abandoned home on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Police Department announced Joel Cammon was located and arrested June 21 by members of the department as well as the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on the 11800 block of South Central Avenue in Alsip, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Prison#Joker#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

3 shot, including two 15-year-old boys in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are shot including two 15-year-old boys in the Chatham neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police said around 3:10 p.m., two boys and a woman, 30, were on the sidewalk, in the 8100 block of South King Drive, when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired shots.The first 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The second 15-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.There's no information on if anyone is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old fatally shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and killed Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing outside around 1:45 a.m. when someone got out of a blue SUV and started shooting at him in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police said. The boy was shot...
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cwbchicago.com

Armed men rob 3 women, pistol-whip 1, in West Town hold-up

Armed robbers robbed three women, pistol-whipping one of them, on a West Town street overnight, police said. The hold-ups are part of a wave of armed robberies that have hit parts of the city during late night hours this week. The women, two 35-year-olds and a 36-year-old, were walking in...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Video of North Avenue Beach suspect released as alderman demands that prosecutors use anti-rioting laws to crack down on beach parties

Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect fleeing the scene of Tuesday’s shooting at North Avenue Beach. Officers arrested another suspect shortly after the shooting, but police are still looking for the second man, who, according to CPD Supt. David Brown, threw a fanny pack that contained a handgun as he ran from the police.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy