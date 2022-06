BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Lake Monsters picked up right where they left off in 2021 — playing winning baseball. Sitting at 19-5 to start the season, the Monsters look poised to repeat as Futures Collegiate Baseball League champions. The unlikely turn to winning baseball after the organization was pushed out of Minor League Baseball is thanks in large part to the team’s new owner Chris English who has helped develop the product off the field, as much as he helped on the field.

