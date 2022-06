Shareef O’Neal, son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, has agreed to play in the Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2022 NBA Draft arrived on June 23, and one of the names of interest that was not Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith Jr. was Shareef O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. After all 58 selections were announced, O’Neal remained undrafted. But that did not remain the case for long.

