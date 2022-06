COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man accused of mutilating his dog was denied bond.

The Boone County Court says Brandon Harris currently has an out-of-state hold for no bond so he doesn't qualify for it.

Harris is charged with animal abuse after he cut off the front paw of his dog for an alleged sacrifice on June 7 at his home in the 7300 block of Moberly Drive.

Harris does not have a defense attorney according to online court records.