Laurel County, KY

Laurel County wreck leaves 1 dead, more injured

By Dustin Massengill
 2 days ago

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Laurel County single-vehicle wreck Wednesday has left one dead and more injured.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened on KY 1394 about seven miles north of London in the early afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m. the sheriff’s office investigators reported a white Ford SUV traveling westbound when it left the roadway and crashed through a fence traveling into the embankment then rolling and flipping.

Two occupants were ejected and two were entrapped in the vehicle. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Three people were transported by helicopter to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, one with serious life-threatening injuries, two with serious injuries, and one left uninjured.

No names have been released at this time.

somerset106.com

Identity Of Person Killed In Laurel County Crash Released

Laurel County Sheriff John Root has released the identity of the person killed in a car crash. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on KY-1394. Investigators say the car ran into a fence and turned over, ejecting some of the passengers. 18-year-old Jodie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial report said two were ejected and two were trapped inside when the car turned over. Three of them were taken to the UK Medical Center in a helicopter. Investigators said one had life-threatening injuries, two had serious injuries and one was uninjured. The investigation is continuing.
