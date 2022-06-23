Laurel County wreck leaves 1 dead, more injured

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Laurel County single-vehicle wreck Wednesday has left one dead and more injured.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened on KY 1394 about seven miles north of London in the early afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m. the sheriff’s office investigators reported a white Ford SUV traveling westbound when it left the roadway and crashed through a fence traveling into the embankment then rolling and flipping.

Two occupants were ejected and two were entrapped in the vehicle. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Three people were transported by helicopter to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, one with serious life-threatening injuries, two with serious injuries, and one left uninjured.

No names have been released at this time.

