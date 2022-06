Since making his way to Bellator MMA, Gegard Mousasi has been on a tear, going 7-1, winning the Middleweight title and racking up a few title defenses along the way. In his next outing, he will attempt to hand Johnny Eblen his first loss when they collide at Bellator 282 on Friday (June 24, 2022) in Uncasville, Connecticut. For Eblen, though, the bright lights of a title fight isn’t going to rattle him one bit.

