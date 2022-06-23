ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former USI baseball standout Nick Gobert returning as assistant coach

By Tamar Sher
14news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball Head Coach Tracy Archuleta announced that former All-American and graduate assistant Nick Gobert ‘17 M’19 is returning to the Screaming Eagles as an assistant coach in 2022-23. “I’m excited to have Coach Gobert back on our staff,” Archuleta said. “Anytime you get...

