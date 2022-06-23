Former USI baseball standout Nick Gobert returning as assistant coach

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.

