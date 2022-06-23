ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Dance instructor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his former students

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing his former dance students, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

In July 2020, a 30-year-old woman reported that her former dance instructor, David Silvas, had sexually molested her, SDCSO said.

She said the incidents started when she was 12-years-old and continued until she was 17 at multiple locations. This included the Callahan Institute of the Arts (CIA) located in the 1500 block of El Camino Real in Encinitas, which has been closed for several years.

SDCSO said the case was sent to the sheriff's child abuse unit. During the investigation, detectives identified and found three additional victims who were between the ages of 13 and 16-years-old at the time of the incidents.

The victims reported the assaults happened at other dance studios, dance meets, competitions and house parties between 2005 and 2014 in San Diego and Los Angeles Counties.

On June 21, Silvas was arrested at his Vista home and is being held without bail at the Vista Detention Facility.

Silvas is facing charges of assault with intent to commit rape, sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old and other sexually related felony offenses. He will face a judge on Thursday.

The sheriff's department believes there are additional victims and possible witnesses to these crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6293. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 888-580-8477.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

