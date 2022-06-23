ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Nicholas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 20:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Randolph; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH...TAYLOR AND BARBOUR COUNTIES At 809 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Philippi, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grafton, Philippi, Flemington, Montrose, Moatsville, Tygart Lake State Park, Thornton, Knottsville, McGee, Galloway and Nestorville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

The 1,000 Year Flood 6th Anniversary

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Six years ago, on June 23, 2016, a once in a lifetime weather event occurred in southern West Virginia; 23 lives were lost and the memory is forever etched in the minds of the people here. On this day, six years ago, torrential rain fell in great magnitude, hitting hardest Greenbrier, […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha Valley residents once again without power, cleaning up due to severe storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An all too familiar sight for Kanawha County residents this June was seen again Wednesday night into Thursday. Severe storms rolled through the area late Wednesday causing downed power lines and trees, resulting in thousands of power outages. As of midday Thursday, more than 6,000 Appalachian Power customers were without service in Kanawha County. More than 20,000 Appalachian Power outages were reported statewide as of midday Thursday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Storms knock out power to thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

More than 15,000 customers without power in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 6/23/22. Customer power outages in West Virginia have dropped to about 15,000 Thursday afternoon, down about 8,000 from the start of the day. Kanawha County continues to have the most outages with more than 4,700 Appalachian Power customers without service, as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

One dead in Greenbrier County crash

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — A truck crash on Interstate 64 in Greenbrier County Thursday morning claimed a life. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a driver lost control of the vehicle at about 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes not far from the White Sulphur Springs exit. The truck rolled through the median and came to rest near the eastbound lanes.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One dead, one injured after crash on I-64

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A crash that closed both eastbound lanes I-64 at mile marker 176.5 resulted in one death and one other person transported for injuries. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single car accident on I-64 near the […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WSAZ

Portion of I-64 reopens following semi fire

KANAWHA COUNTY WSAZ) - Westbound lanes of I-64 near Dunbar have reopened after emergency crews knocked out a vehicle fire. KANAWHA COUNTY WSAZ) - A portion of I-64 is blocked by emergency officials Friday morning after the wheels of a tractor trailer caught fire, 911 dispatchers report. Two of three...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to Roane County house fire

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Left Hand area of Roane County on Thursday morning. Roane County dispatch says that this is a working fire, and the house is believed to be occupied. No injuries have been reported. Newton, Clover, and Gandeeville Fire Departments responded.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

I-77 northbound reopens after crash involving tractor trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 northbound has reopened Friday after tractor trailer overturned near the I-77/I-79 split blocking both lanes. KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews responded to I-77 northbound on Friday following a crash involving a tractor trailer. Drivers should avoid the northbound lanes near the 104.5...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Old Eccles Road reopened after car wreck

UPDATE (June 22, 2022 at 4:50 p.m.) — Following a car wreck that happened earlier this afternoon today, Old Eccles Road has been reopened. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car wreck on Old Eccles Road At around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon resulted in the road being temporarily closed. The Trap Hill Fire Department was called […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Jefferson Road widening project update: work continues on schedule

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A project to widen Jefferson Road to five lanes between US 60 in South Charleston and Corridor G is on schedule and making good progress. “The bulk of the work right now is concentrated on the new bridge over the Kanawha Turnpike,” said Jason Hamilton, P.E., area construction engineer for West Virginia Division of Highways District 1.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Lost hiker found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hiker lost in the Kanawha State Forest is found safe. A Kanawha County 911 supervisor tells WSAZ the hiker was located in the woods, off a trail around midnight Thursday morning. Several emergency crews were searching for the man including the Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
Metro News

Family confirms Chapmanville man among crash victims

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Family members say one of the victims of this week’s helicopter crash in Logan County had wanted to ride the Huey chopper for several years and finally got his chance. According to his son, Marvin Bledsoe of Chapmanville, known to many as “Bosco” was among...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood, local counties rise in COVID alert map

CHARLESTON — Wood, Pleasants and Roane counties have been elevated to higher levels on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Tuesday morning update. Wood and Pleasants raised from green, the lowest level, to yellow, next highest, while Roane...
ROANE COUNTY, WV

