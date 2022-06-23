ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pico Rivera, CA

Lightning strikes: The risks, the statistics and how you can protect yourself

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALr3I_0gJ9ApsH00

They’re synonymous with once-in-a-lifetime events, often used to describe the proliferation of a great idea, but lightning strikes aren’t as rare as you might think.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning strikes hit the United States more than 25 million times a year, and while the risk of a person being struck by lightning is incredibly unlikely, it’s not impossible.

On average, about 20 people die by lightning strikes each year, according to the National Weather Service. In 2021, eleven people lost their lives from lightning strikes, including one person in California .

But following the death of a woman and her two dogs from a lightning strike in Pico Rivera Wednesday morning, many people might be wondering how this could’ve happened and how to avoid a similar fate.

What is lightning?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, lightning is “a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere between clouds, the air, or the ground.” It’s one of the oldest observed natural phenomena on Earth and can be seen during storms, volcanic eruptions, forest fires, winter storms and even nuclear blasts.

Lightning can have anywhere from 100 million to 1 billion volts, and strikes contain billions of watts of power. A lightning strike can heat the surrounding air up to 18,000-60,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

A person can be struck by lightning in five different ways , the most common coming in the form of “direct strikes,” which often happen in open areas.

Who gets struck by lightning?

A detailed analysis of fatal lightning strikes by the National Lightning Safety Council says 418 people were struck and killed by lightning between 2006 and 2019. Among those, almost two-thirds of those people killed by lightning were enjoying a leisurely activity outdoors.

The highest percentage of deaths came from people who were fishing when they were struck by lightning. During the 13-year time period, 40 fishermen were killed by lightning strikes, 25 people died while at the beach, 20 people were killed while camping and 18 died while boating.

Soccer and golf were the sports that put people at most risk, while activities like yardwork and work-related activities accounted for 37 deaths combined.

Of all 418 lightning deaths, 79% were men, according to the Safety Council’s findings, and most deadly lightning strikes came during the summer months, which are considered “peak months” for lightning strikes.

When thunder roars, go indoors

You may have grown up counting the time between a clap of thunder and a flash of lightning, hoping to figure out how far away a storm might be. But did you know that if you can hear thunder, you’re already at risk of getting struck by lightning?

When thunderstorms are in the area, no place outside is safe, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says. If you’re able to get inside, avoid electronics, plumbing and stay away from windows and doors, as well as outdoor patios.

But what if you see lightning and you can’t get indoors? The NWS says to get away from elevated areas like hills and rocks, stay away from ponds and lakes, and don’t take shelter underneath a lone tree or a “rocky overhang.”

If your only option is to get inside a vehicle, make sure the vehicle has a hard top and remain inside until at least 30 minutes after hearing the last sounds of thunder.

And even if you’re quite a bit away from any rainfall, you can still get hit by lightning. Lightning strikes can happen as far as 10 miles from any precipitation , according to NWS.

Reducing the risk of being struck by lightning

The National Weather Service has suggestions for how to reduce the chance of getting struck by lightning .

Tips include avoiding open areas, staying away from metal conductors like wires and fences, spreading out when in a large group, and avoiding being “the tallest object in the area,” as lightning tends to strike the things that are closest to sky.

Most importantly, know before you go. If the local forecast warns of thunderstorms in the area, it might be best to find a safer indoor activity.

What to do if someone is struck by lightning

If you’re with someone who gets struck by lightning, you should immediately call 911.

If you’re trained, perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator, aka, an AED. And despite what you’ve heard, lightning can strike the same place twice, so move the person to a safer location if you can.

What are the actual chances of getting struck by lightning?

Your chances of being struck by lightning are low, but probably not as low as you think.

In a given year, the average American has a 1 in 1.2 million chance of being struck by lightning. Sounds pretty good, right? Well over the course of your entire life, that likelihood can increase to 1 in 15,300 .

Of those people who get struck by lightning, only about 10% die from their injuries, but almost all of the survivors have long-term health issues, including many that can be debilitating.

Still the odds of dying by lightning is unlikely, but it can and does happen. So it’s best to take the proper precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.

For more information about lightning strikes, protecting yourself, your home and other safety tips, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Summer storm brings rain, thunder and lightning to SoCal

An overnight summer storm amid an ongoing heat wave brought rain, thunder and lightning to Southern California. The storm didn’t bring a lot of rain, but there were several brief, heavy downpours. Video showed impressive lightning strikes in the mountains above Sierra Madre early Wednesday morning.   A chance of thunderstorms will continue through the […]
SIERRA MADRE, CA
KTLA

Elderly couple found dead inside Big Bear home

Homicide detectives are investigating after the bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a home in Big Bear Saturday evening. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on the 800 Block of Breckinridge Road near Big Bear Lake around 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the home’s front […]
Voice of America

How to Protect Your Garden from Serious Storms

Summer is a time for gardeners to enjoy the beauty of flowers and the harvesting of fruits and vegetables they have grown. But gardeners also recognize the risks that severe summer storms can bring. In the United States, weather officials are predicting another busy storm season in some areas. This...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pico Rivera, CA
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
The US Sun

Record-breaking triple-figure heat to hit the US with experts issuing severe warning over ‘life-threatening’ weather

A RECORD-breaking heatwave will bake parts of the US this week as meteorologists warn locals of the potential life-threatening outdoor conditions. A heat advisory is in effect for several Southwestern states, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and parts of California, with temperatures expected to hit triple digits and intensify throughout the week.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Plumbing
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

33 large wildfires rage across 5 U.S. states

Wildfires driven by a record-setting heat wave and sustained dry, windy conditions triggered mandatory evacuations in Arizona and Southern California on Monday. By the numbers: More than 33 large fires now burning across five states have razed more than 1 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. 20...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KTLA

Bloodhounds help track down escaped inmate in Chino

Two law enforcement bloodhounds helped track down an inmate who escaped Wednesday night from a fire camp near the California Institute for Men prison in Chino. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers reported that 30-year-old Kyle Summers had fled the facility at about 9:45 p.m. Summers, who was incarcerated for felony evading, was last […]
CHINO, CA
KTLA

2-year-old girl attacked by coyote at Fountain Valley park

A coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl at a Fountain Valley park earlier this week, officials announced Thursday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the lone coyote attacked the child at Mile Square Park near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a news release. The child was treated at an area hospital […]
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Friday forecast: Hot weekend temps

Look for hot temperatures to continue on Friday and through the weekend. Air quality will be mostly in the moderate range, with unhealthy air for sensitive groups further inland. The monsoonal moisture that brought us thunderstorms earlier in the week has moved out of the region. Forecasters are calling for afternoon highs to climb even […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy