Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a new Arizona law protecting life will go into effect in about 90 days. "Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today," said Attorney General Brnovich Friday morning. "I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO