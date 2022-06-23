ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, West Salem health care centers honor CNAs for work, dedication

By Aaron Xiong
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse and Lakeview Health Center in West Salem are honoring certified nursing assistants during CNA Week.

The CNAs are vital to health care centers, providing essential assistance to the nursing home residents. The fewer CNAs, the more patients need to be looked after.

Being a CNA is rewarding, said CNA Jasmine Guetschow.

“It’s also a very good stepping stone to get into if you’re going into nursing or a physician’s assistant or something,” Guetschow said. “You can always branch off from CNA.”

Becoming a CNA can help provide several life skills such as time management, communication skills and socializing skills, she said.

