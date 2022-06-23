New womanhood mural now across from Prudential Center

This week in Bayonne, GHB Productions began production of “Girl Haunts Boy,” according to the city. The film will tell the story of a teenager named Cole, who, after his father’s untimely death, moves to a new town, only to find that his new home is haunted by Bea. She is the fun-loving, adventurous ghost of a teenage girl from the 1920s. The two strike up an unlikely friendship that will ultimately teach Cole more than he ever imagined about love, grief, and what it really means to be alive.

