Newark, NY

New womanhood mural now across from Prudential Center

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new mural celebrating womanhood, freedom and ancestry is now...

bronx.news12.com

njurbannews.com

Mayor Baraka renames Washington Park after Harriet Tubman

Mayor Ras J. Baraka hosted a ceremony this week to re-name Washington Park as Harriet Tubman Square and announce plans to create the Newark Arts and Education District, at the square, to mark Juneteenth. The mission of the new district will be to enhance the many downtown arts and educational institutions, galleries, parks, public art, and restaurants that contribute to the city’s cultural legacy and inclusive economic development.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

PCA-NJ positively impacts 5 Newark schools with Impact100 Essex grant

NEWARK, NJ — Prevent Child Abuse–New Jersey and its nonprofit subsidiary Child Wellness Institute — with support from Impact100 Essex — brought its Children’s Wellness Initiative to five Newark elementary schools. The program was delivered from February 2021 through May 2022 and reached 1,570 children in 125 classrooms, 200 teachers and 208 parents.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Volunteering Opportunities in Essex County | Summer 2022

As the summer rolls in, so do the opportunities to give back to the community. Summer Fridays off from work or just a beautiful day outside make for great moments to take time for others who need support in the area. From community clean up days to volunteering at a race, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities in Essex County to meet others and support our neighbors at the same time. Read on to learn all about volunteer opportunities in Essex County for this summer.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Historic Trenton’s Day in The Life: The Carver Center

On Bellevue Avenue and Fowler Street sits two of Trenton’s historic properties, the Carver Center and The Higbee Street School. Both buildings have been under the National Register of Historic Places listing since 1995, but recently, the buildings have gotten new signage. For Historic Trenton’s Day in the Life, we’re looking back through newspapers from the beginning and examining everyday problems, solutions, and needs during historic Trenton’s past. Today, we examine the history of The Carver Center.
TRENTON, NJ
City
Government
trentondaily.com

I Am Trenton Launches 2022 Citywide Grant Program Supporting Equity, Social Justice and Resilience

The I Am Trenton Community Foundation launched a $50,000 citywide grant cycle in recognition of Juneteenth, supporting grassroots projects addressing equity, social justice, and resilience. I Am Trenton is a volunteer-driven nonprofit in the City of Trenton focusing resources where they matter most—in local projects run by residents. Last year’s...
TRENTON, NJ
hobokengirl.com

All About Queen Latifah + Her Jersey City Roots

Hoboken + Jersey City have been home to many celebrities — and during Pride Month, we take the time to celebrate a New Jersey icon who officially came out last year. Singer, rapper, and actress Queen Latifah has roots in Newark, East Orange, Colts Neck, and — of course — Jersey City. On June 28th, 2021, New Jersey’s Queen Latifah accepted the BET Lifetime Achievement Award when she unexpectedly closed her speech by coming out, thanking her longtime partner and their son before wishing everyone a “Happy Pride!” Read on to learn all about Queen Latifah’s Jersey City ties and her public entry into the LGBTQ+ community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

As Tax Bills Arrive, Mayor Renews Misleading Attack on School Board

In a lengthy Facebook post yesterday, Mayor Steven Fulop renewed his attacks on the Jersey City Board of Education, which experts from divergent sides of the school reform debate have said are misleading or false. “Yesterday residents received their estimated tax bill that showed a substantial tax increase and I...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
#Prudential Center#Mural#Womanhood
Hudson Reporter

Filming continues on new movie in Bayonne

This week in Bayonne, GHB Productions began production of “Girl Haunts Boy,” according to the city. The film will tell the story of a teenager named Cole, who, after his father’s untimely death, moves to a new town, only to find that his new home is haunted by Bea. She is the fun-loving, adventurous ghost of a teenage girl from the 1920s. The two strike up an unlikely friendship that will ultimately teach Cole more than he ever imagined about love, grief, and what it really means to be alive.
BAYONNE, NJ
newarkhappening.com

African Food and Culture bridge to the USA: Swahili Village in Newark, NJ

The event will be held at Swahili Village’s “newest” and 3rd location in the exciting growing city of Newark New Jersey. Swahili Village is a fast-growing fine dining African restaurant and social/cultural event space that fosters US-African engagement while contributing to its local community residents and organizations. This event will be on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at 4:30 PM.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark holds topping-off ceremony for ‘Shaq Tower 2’

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Gov. Phil Murphy, and partners Shaquille O’Neal and Boraie Development held the topping-off ceremony for 777 McCarter on June 13. The ceremony took place on Edison Place between McCarter Highway and Mulberry Street in Newark. Built under Newark’s inclusionary zoning, with 20 percent of the 370 apartments affordable, this is the largest 80/20 mixed-income project in New Jersey. Informally called “Shaq Tower 2,” a penthouse apartment in 777 McCarter will become the home of the NBA Hall of Famer.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
insidernj.com

Coalition for Progress Raises $150K at Lunch Event, Now Has Over $5.5 Million Cash on Hand

After a successful lunch fundraiser event today in Jersey City, the Coalition for Progress Super PAC raised $150,000 at today’s event and now over $500,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Coalition For Progress now has more than $5.5 Million in the bank as it looks to expand its engagement in upcoming elections throughout the state. The event was headlined by a trio of Hudson County Mayors, including Jersey City’s Steve Fulop, Ravi Bhalla of Hoboken and Bayonne’s Jimmy Davis, who was recently re-elected to a new term. Also in attendance were Hudson County Democratic Organization Chairman Anthony Vanieri, Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Romano, and Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Parks Offer Free Outdoor Music, Movies and More this Summer

Union County, NJ – June 24, 2022 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce a full slate of free outdoor movies, music and fun for the whole family in Union County parks this summer. The events continue throughout July and August with the Summer Arts concert series beginning on July 6 and the Family Flix movie series beginning on July 12.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Demonstrations planned in N.J. after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Plans for demonstrations across New Jersey are shaping up this afternoon, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. Gov. Phil Murphy blasted the decision on Friday as “backwards and appalling” and accused the...
PROTESTS
theobserver.com

Bridge will be closed this weekend

Guess what local bridge is slated to be closed this weekend?. We’re only kidding — we know you didn’t even need to guess. The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced a full closure of the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny to adjust lift span machinery this weekend. Beginning at 5 a.m., Saturday, June 25 until 11 p.m., Sunday, June 26, NJDOT’s contractors, CCA Construction, is scheduled to close and detour Route 7 in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge to make adjustments to the lift span on the new bridge. The following detours will be in place:
KEARNY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne High School honors “Circle of Ten”

In keeping with a well-established tradition, Principal Richard J. Baccarella proudly announced the Bayonne High School Class of 2022 Circle of Ten. Listed here in order of ranking are 2022’s graduating students with the top ten grade point averages. 1. Cathryn Kuczynski. I am this year’s valedictorian. I will...
BAYONNE, NJ
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

