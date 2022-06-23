Legal Lens: Understanding the charges at center of St. Louis aldermen bribery scandal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is coming to St. Louis Tuesday, June 28, to reveal a new effort to reduce crime in Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson will join them to talk about the importance of the Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri plan. This effort will be aimed at working with the Missouri General Assembly and the administration to pass new policies to reduce crime.

