Legal Lens: Understanding the charges at center of St. Louis aldermen bribery scandal

ST. LOUIS — Gary Stoff has been the Republican Director of the St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners for 20 years and says he hasn’t ever seen his office have to keep up with the pace of St. Louis politics quite like this. Five aldermanic leaders have...
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A corrections officer at the St. Louis City Justice Center was assaulted Friday. The incident happened at the facility but the male correction officer drove himself to the hospital, first responders told News 4. Limited information has been released.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis City officials confirmed with News 4 that two properties that neighbors call nuisance properties are facing action from the city. A residence in the 5000 block of South Grand Boulevard near Walsh Street is under police investigation and a cease-and-desist order, according to Ward 13 Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer.
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - In a one-on-one interview, St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones released the findings from a community survey about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and discussed incentive reform following federal indictments against three former aldermen. Mayor Jones joined St. Louis on the Air host...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The end is confirmed for a historic city home sitting in the shadow of Powell Hall. Demo permits have been drafted for the Culver House on Delmar in Midtown. The house will be torn down as Powell Hall goes through a $100 million expansion. The demolition could start in the next month.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis City Election Board announced Thursday it will hold special municipal elections to replace Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed on September 13 and November 8. The vote in September will determine the two top candidates that advance to the November 8 election. Voters...
ST. LOUIS — A $17 million plan to convert the former Fanning Middle School building in south St. Louis to apartments was advanced by a city board Wednesday despite opposition from nearby residents. Screaming Eagle Development, led by principal Matt Masiel, has the property, at 3417 Grace Ave. in...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is coming to St. Louis Tuesday, June 28, to reveal a new effort to reduce crime in Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson will join them to talk about the importance of the Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri plan. This effort will be aimed at working with the Missouri General Assembly and the administration to pass new policies to reduce crime.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Granite memorials have been erected in honor of fallen St. Louis Firefighter Benjamin Polson. The memorials were erected last week at Engine House 13 by Eric Nordike of Southern Illinois Monument Company. The project was made possible by the Nordike and the St. Louis Hero Network’s Ben Polson Memorial Fund.
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The financial future of Hazelwood is hanging on by a thread. The north St. Louis County community may be facing bankruptcy. The financial woes have been building for years and the mayor says the city may not be able to sustain things much longer. On Wednesday,...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis City and County police officers will go head-to-head on the basketball court on Saturday, June 23, at 12 p.m. This free event will have a 3-point contest, music, food, and door prizes. The City and County police will hit the court at SLU High School.
Throughout the early 20th century, St. Louis, Missouri, was among the most progressive and prosperous towns in America. So what turned the Gateway City into a crime-ridden ghost town?. Until the 1950s, St. Louis, Missouri was a bustling hub of industry. Given its location along the Mississippi River, the Gateway...
ST. LOUIS — The State of Missouri asked a St. Louis woman to repay pandemic unemployment funds that she received from the state. Lacheka Harris is an unemployed, disabled, mother of two. She said she can not afford to repay. Harris as many Missourians received state and federal pandemic...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police said a man stabbed a 57-year-old woman multiple times after asking her for a cigarette Thursday evening in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 5000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near Sherman Park. When the woman told the man that she didn’t have a cigarette, a struggle ensued between them.
ST. PETERS, Mo. – To accommodate his growing family, a second-generation steel manufacturer scoured the greater St. Louis region in the early 1980s looking for the right amount of space to build a perfect home. Inspired by the symmetry of ground-level water towers, the steel man fabricated a round...
ST. LOUIS — "We like this community," said Hany Said. For 30 years, Said's family has owned 17 Crown Food Marts in Missouri and Illinois. Ten of their businesses are in the city of St. Louis. "Business is great. We have nothing to complain about it. We make sure...
