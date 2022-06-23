ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Legal Lens: Understanding the charges at center of St. Louis aldermen bribery scandal

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent charges against three St. Louis aldermen and...

fox2now.com

KMOV

Corrections officer assaulted at St. Louis City Justice Center

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A corrections officer at the St. Louis City Justice Center was assaulted Friday. The incident happened at the facility but the male correction officer drove himself to the hospital, first responders told News 4. Limited information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
KMOV

Culver House to be torn down for Powell Hall expansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The end is confirmed for a historic city home sitting in the shadow of Powell Hall. Demo permits have been drafted for the Culver House on Delmar in Midtown. The house will be torn down as Powell Hall goes through a $100 million expansion. The demolition could start in the next month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Mike Parson to reveal new effort to reduce crime in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is coming to St. Louis Tuesday, June 28, to reveal a new effort to reduce crime in Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson will join them to talk about the importance of the Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri plan. This effort will be aimed at working with the Missouri General Assembly and the administration to pass new policies to reduce crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Memorials erected in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Granite memorials have been erected in honor of fallen St. Louis Firefighter Benjamin Polson. The memorials were erected last week at Engine House 13 by Eric Nordike of Southern Illinois Monument Company. The project was made possible by the Nordike and the St. Louis Hero Network’s Ben Polson Memorial Fund.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis School of Medicine wants public to join ALS study

Join a study on ALS diagnosis at the Washington University St. Louis School of Medicine. St. Louis School of Medicine wants public to join …. Police Departments spread positivity with basketball …. Blair’s Social Second: What are your favorite memories …. Brad Pitt’s French estate treasure hunt mirrors Missouri...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

House fire in north St. Louis

A home in north St. Louis caught fire early Friday morning. Local lumber company in Belleville celebrates 150 …. 19th-century Culver House to be demolished for symphony …. Police Departments spread positivity with basketball …. Blair’s Social Second: What are your favorite memories …. Brad Pitt’s French estate treasure...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City and County PD to hold basketball match

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis City and County police officers will go head-to-head on the basketball court on Saturday, June 23, at 12 p.m. This free event will have a 3-point contest, music, food, and door prizes. The City and County police will hit the court at SLU High School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
reportwire.org

How St. Louis Went From Industrial Powerhouse To Segregated Ghost Town

Throughout the early 20th century, St. Louis, Missouri, was among the most progressive and prosperous towns in America. So what turned the Gateway City into a crime-ridden ghost town?. Until the 1950s, St. Louis, Missouri was a bustling hub of industry. Given its location along the Mississippi River, the Gateway...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

A righteous steel round house is for sale in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – To accommodate his growing family, a second-generation steel manufacturer scoured the greater St. Louis region in the early 1980s looking for the right amount of space to build a perfect home. Inspired by the symmetry of ground-level water towers, the steel man fabricated a round...
SAINT PETERS, MO

