ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando FreeFall: Lawmakers call for ride to stay closed

wogx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida lawmakers met at ICON Park on Wednesday...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcommunitypaper.com

Even though Brightline won’t stop in downtown, it still could benefit us

With the help of local leaders, Brightline and SunRail recently came to an agreement to share a rail track, called the “Sunshine Corridor,” from Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center and on to Disney Springs. Back in 2018, Brightline was awarded the right to execute right-of-way agreements with FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect OIA and Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando FreeFall death: Florida leaders discuss future of attractions at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Senator Randolph Bracy met with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to discuss the future of several attractions at ICON Park. It was nearly three months ago when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson plunged to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall, which has been closed ever since. State leaders want to hear the public's opinion for the future of 430-foot drop tower ride and the Orlando Slingshot, which is run by the same company.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mypcblife.com

Beyond the Theme Parks: A Day Out in Orlando

Orlando is hands-down one of America’s favorite tourist destinations for its outstanding theme parks (Disney, Universal, Seaworld, anyone?). In fact, travelers from around the world drop thousands on dream vacations to this part of Florida. But what about the people that live in Florida? What about the people that want to go and get away from all of the tourists and the activities meant for tourists? There is actually a substantial short-list of things to do in the Orlando metropolitan area, whether it’s culture, shopping or outdoor activity on the agenda.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freefall#Lawmakers#Orlando Freefall
thewestsidegazette.com

Shock Poll: Charlie Crist leads Ron DeSantis Amid COVID-19 Surge

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Orlando, other Central Florida cities

It's almost that time! Watch the sky light up in fireworks on the 4th of July at these Central Florida viewing spots:. The 45th annual "Fireworks at the Fountain" show will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Lake Eola Park located at 512 E. Washington Street. There will be a patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Used cooking oil from Orlando restaurants powers passenger airplanes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Used cooking oil collected from restaurants near Orlando-area attractions is being collected and converted into a fuel that can help fly the tourists who visit there. “We say we’re saving the world one drop of used oil at a time,” Dave Kimball said. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Reports: Walt Disney Co. to cover employee travel expenses for abortions

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Co. is reportedly the latest company to offer to cover employee travel expenses for abortions. According to published media reports, Disney sent a letter to employees Friday, saying it would offer the benefit for family planning for any worker who cannot access abortion care where they live.
TRAVEL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wildwood, FL

Wildwood is a pocket city in Florida's Sumter County. Its location makes it accessible from all directions, but most don't bat an eye at this small city. Wildwood is an excellent alternative destination to the overcrowded tourist attractions in Tampa Bay and Orlando. Likewise, Wildwood is an hour away from...
WILDWOOD, FL
thenextmiami.com

Brightline’s Miami To Orlando Rail Line Close To 80% Complete

Month by month, Brightline’s Miami to Orlando rail project continues to move closer to completion. In its latest report to investors released on June 21, Brightline said the overall project was now approaching 80% substantial completion. Approximately 1,000 construction workers were actively engaged in buildout of the Miami-Orlando project...
MIAMI, FL
beckersasc.com

Former movie theater in Florida to be converted to ASC, lab

A former movie theater in Kissimmee, Fla., is being converted into a medical office building that will be home to an ASC, a lab and a radiology center, Orlando Business Journal reported June 24. The 19,618-square-foot building will be transformed into a nearly 40,000-square-foot, two-story building. The project is estimated...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

UCF football team surprises boy at adoption hearing

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was an emotional day for Sierra McClintock of Osceola County as she officially became mom to a 10-year-old boy. McClintock waited for almost two years. In front of family, friends and teachers all wearing their favorite jerseys, Dylan lit up with joy after the judge signed off on her approval.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy