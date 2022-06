Maine State Police have arrested three people from central Maine on various charges after a group was allegedly squatting at a camp in southern Aroostook County. On Saturday morning, Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a report that a car had driven into a camp in New Limerick and a neighbor had heard “banging on the property.” The Trooper confronted two men and two women at the camp, none of whom had permission to be there, according to a report from Sgt. Chad Fuller.

NEW LIMERICK, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO